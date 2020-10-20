The stage of Netaji fell during the speech again in Bihar, the ground collapsed with supporters

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The election rally and election campaign is going on vigorously for the Bihar assembly elections. The procession of rallies by the leaders is also going on continuously. But in the meantime, during a Netaji rally in Vaishali addressing the public at the election rally, narrowly escaped and many people with them fell down with the stage. Even before this, Lalu’s brothers had fallen along with the stage while giving a speech on the stage. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: CM Nitish asked Tejashwi in Lalu-Rabri’s house, how to give 10 lakh jobs

LJP candidate Ravindra Singh's broken platform

The latest incident is from Mahanar in Vaishali, where LJP candidate Engineer Ravindra Singh's stage broke when he reached the stage with his supporters to address a gathering that the electoral stage suddenly broke down, causing chaos. – Scandal occurred. During this time many people got hurt due to stage breaking. At the same time, LJP candidate engineer Ravindra Singh narrowly survived.

Video of stage breaking is going viral

This video of stage breaking is becoming increasingly viral in social media. It is being told that more than necessary people climbed on the stage during the election meeting, due to which the stage suddenly broke. There was a stampede as soon as the stage broke. After this incident, the people present below the stage saved all the people including the candidate.

Please tell that Ravindra Singh is an LJP candidate and as soon as he reached the stage to deliver the speech, Ravindra Singh started raising slogans of Zindabad and excited Netaji came to give the speech, the stage broke as soon as he arrived. There was chaos on the spot as soon as the stage broke. According to the information, more people had climbed on the platform. Because of which this accident has happened.