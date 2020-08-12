The Stand: 8 Questions We Still Have About The CBS Miniseries

What Can We Anticipate From The New Stephen King-Written Ending?

Talking of deviating from the supply materials, a method during which we all know that The Stand can be totally different than the unique novel is that it is going to be sporting a completely unique ending – and we all know this as a result of the fabric is being dealt with by Stephen King himself. The beloved creator co-wrote the script for the ultimate episode of the brand new miniseries together with his son, Owen King, and it’s been described as a coda for the ebook that has been with King for the final 30 years. However how will it impression the story with which we’re already acquainted?