The Stand: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Miniseries

Following the blockbuster success of Andy Muschietti’s IT, Stephen King variations have develop into as plentiful as ever in Hollywood, and there’s no query that one of the anticipated is the upcoming miniseries model of The Stand. Whereas we don’t know exactly when the characteristic goes to premiere simply but, we’re ready with baited breath for the newest information concerning the discharge.

That in thoughts, we’ve created a little bit of a behavior just lately monitoring what we do and have no idea in regards to the present, and it’s in support of organizing the previous that we’ve created this characteristic. With out moving into any long-winded explanations, tales, or histories, listed here are eight fast issues to know in regards to the new model of The Stand previous to its launch: