‘The Stand’: CBS All Access Unveils First Teaser Trailer

CBS All Access has launched the primary teaser for its upcoming adaptation of “The Stand.”

The brief teaser, clocking in at simply 30 seconds, aired throughout Sunday night time’s MTV Video Music Awards. It briefly reveals Whoopi Goldberg as Mom Abagail, introducing herself to Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa Younger) in a cornfield and beckoning her, “you come see me at Hemingfoot House.” From there, it goes on to show eerie abandoned streets, distressing hospital moments and even just a little little bit of levitation.

“The Stand” is predicated on Stephen King’s 1978 novel of the identical title and follows a battle between good and evil among the many survivors of a plague. The principle characters within the apocalyptic story are primarily cut up into two camps: those that observe the 108-year-old Mom Abagail, and people who align with Randall Flagg, the Darkish Man.

Alexander Skarsgård performs Randall Flagg on this model of “The Stand.” The forged additionally contains James Marsden as Stu Redman, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The sequence is produced by CBS Tv Studios. Along with Cavell, government producers are Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an government producer for the sequence premiere and last episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke function producers.

“The Stand” will premiere Dec. 17 on CBS All Access, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.