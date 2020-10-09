‘The Stand’ Trailer Gives Alexander Skarsgård the Spotlight

What does life after a weaponized virus decimates the majority of the inhabitants seem like for the two factions of survivors trying to go on, amid being on warring sides of excellent and evil? CBS All Entry presents a glimpse in a brand new trailer for its upcoming nine-episode restricted sequence adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand,” launched Friday at New York Comedian Con.

“The world is now a clean web page, make your stand,” Whoopi Goldberg’s Mom Abagail says in the new trailer, which you’ll watch above.

Some roads are empty, whereas others are suffering from deserted automobiles, and one essential one results in the Boulder Free Zone, the place those that Mom Abagail known as to got here working to rebuild society. “All I do know is we dreamed of her and he or she was actual,” James Marsden’s Stu Redman says.

However whereas Mom Abagail is making an attempt to maintain as many individuals protected as she will be able to, Randall Flagg aka the Darkish Man (Alexander Skarsgård) can be making an attempt to succeed in these left, in want of their devotion.

“There’s bitter days forward — demise and terror. The Darkish Man grows stronger day by day and shortly he’ll destroy all who stand towards him,” Mom Abagail says.

“The world is now a clean web page and it’s there you will need to make your stand,” she repeats, to book-end the trailer.

“The Stand,” primarily based on King’s 1978 novel, comes from Benjamin Cavell, who serves as showrunner. Different govt producers alongside Cavell are Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone govt produces and directs the premiere and finale episodes. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke function producers. The sequence is produced by CBS Studios.

Throughout the Q&A at New York Comedian Con, stars Goldberg, Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Younger and Owen Teague joined Cavell and Elmore in discussing how they delivered to life King’s epic story and what followers can count on from the sequence. Kinnear, Heard, Adepo, Younger and Teague play Glen Bateman, Nadine Cross, Larry Underwood, Frannie Goldsmith and Harold Lauder, respectively.

“Everytime you’re adapting a masterpiece, an iconic piece of fiction, there’s a number of stress to do proper by it,” Cavell stated. Though the adaptation was a feat, he stated King’s work stays grounded in actuality regardless of its fantastical parts, which is one thing the present wished to emulate.

Elmore stated the sequence hopes to adapt the characters and archetypes to the modern-day, in distinction to the late-Seventies period the novel is ready in.

One such evolution was with Mom Abagail, who Goldberg wished to really feel “tangible” and keep away from the stereotype of an all-knowing magical Black lady depicted in the 1994 miniseries. For Goldberg, Mom Abagail shouldn’t be a god, however fairly a messenger who makes errors and doesn’t have all of the solutions.

“I wanted her to not be the little previous Black woman, , who has all the magic data — she doesn’t,” Goldberg stated. “She’s hopeful that she’s proper, however she’s not constructive.”

Goldberg’s Abagail presents a stark distinction to Skarsgård’s Flagg, who Elmore described as the “American rock and roll model of the satan.” Though the present’s creators wished to color a transparent image of excellent and evil, they in the end wished to present Flagg credibility, presenting him as a viable possibility for whom to root.

“The Stand” premieres Dec. 17 on CBS All Entry and can launch new episodes weekly, on Thursdays by means of early February 2021.

See some extra new photos under:

Pictured: Whoopi Goldberg as Mom Abagail of the the CBS All Entry sequence THE STAND. Picture Cr: Robert Falconer/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

