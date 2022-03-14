The star forward that Xavi’s Barcelona has in the folder if the arrival of Erling Haaland does not materialize

Xavi and Laporta continue to work on campus (Reuters)

The Barcelona Xavi Hernandez’s slowly improves as the season progresses. The signings were very good for a team that continues to reinvent itself after the departure of Lionel Messi and its top referents.

However, both the leadership and the coaching staff consider that there is still a long way to go to have the ideal template that they intend to fight for the highest European competition, from which they were eliminated in the group stage in this edition.

That is why Joan Laporta and the Catalan coach continue to work together for the next transfer market with the intention of hire an attacker who is the cornerstone of the new project.

Mohamed Salah would be the cover of the leadership of Barcelona (Reuters)

Although the main candidate to occupy this place is the Norwegian striker Erling Haalandfrom Spain they assured that there is another name that could be the as on the president’s sleeve azulgrana.

As reported by the newspaper Asthe covered with which the Catalan club already spoke would be Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian, who has a contract with Liverpool until June 2023would not be listening to renewal offers from the English team and is eager to leave after spending five years in the Premier League.

The Borussia Dortmund player continues to have priority, especially because of his age (21). But the last declarations of Laporta they questioned what seemed to be a negotiation already underway.

“We are working on the future of the squad. We are at a time when, although we are improving economically, it has not yet been resolved. The economic situation has not been reversed and that is the priority. It is clear that we want an increasingly powerful team, but We will not carry out any operation that puts the institution at risk.”he assured in dialogue with TV3.

Haaland would be the main candidate to occupy a place in the forward line of Barcelona (Reuters)

With respect to the Egyptian, it turns out to be to the liking of Xavi and the project that he is developing por its versatility within the field. In addition, his scoring numbers (30 per season) would be of great help to the offensive zone.

As reported by the media in question, the first contacts would have already taken place and have been positive. In the event that numbers were to be discussed, it is estimated that the Egyptian could leave for a sum of between 60 and 70 million eurosa figure lower than that of Erling Haaland

However, in the event that both operations are thwarted, there are others in the attackers folder below them. One would be that of the Polish forward of Bayern Munich Robert Lewandwoski (34 years old) and the other Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea (28 years old).

