The star signings in Liga MX that will have to postpone their debut due to COVID-19

Three Liga MX transfers will have to wait to make their debut with their new clubs (Photos: Instagram / @ luis.romo3- @ chivas- @ cordovar97)

The start of the Scream Mexico Closing 2022, scheduled for the first weekend of January, has been spotted by the new variant of the virus SARS-CoV-2. Omicron’s high contagion rates have affected about 8% of the players registered with Liga MX and even some of those affected have been star reinforcements. That way, Chivas, Monterrey and probably, Tigers They will not be able to count on some new players for the first few days.

In the last hours, Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara confirmed that, after having applied screening tests to their staff, squad and coaching staff, they detected three positive cases of COVID-19 disease. The announcement was surprising, because among the patients it was found Roberto Alvarado, forward who just joined after a successful stint at Cruz Azul.

Roberto Alvarado was one of the two positive cases for COVID-19 in Chivas (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Inside the campus directed by Javier Aguirre, there is a similar panorama. On January 5, the Rayados from Monterrey they intended to present their luxury reinforcements, that is, Luis Romo, from Cruz Azul, as well as Rodolfo Pizarro, who returned to Mexican soccer after trying his luck in MLS. Despite his intention, the presence of a positive diagnosis in one of the two footballers reversed what was planned.

It’s about Luis Romo. According to the itinerary, the former player of La Maquina had planned to appear at the El Barrial facilities. With symptoms and a positive diagnosis on the screening test, she had to abide by mandatory isolation until in good health and can be made available to Vasco Aguirre.

Luis Romo could not be presented together with Rodolfo Pizarro due to his positive diagnosis for the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

Likewise, the staunch rival of the state is also going through a complex situation. Due to the existence of more than seven people with a positive diagnosis, the Tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) had to postpone their debut against Club Santos Laguna. The match will take place a couple of days later, but the situation generated an alert in the club due to a scene starring in training inside the Volcano.

Sebastian Cordova, who just joined the team led by Miguel Herrera, attended practice regularly. But nevertheless, after having undergone the PCR test, he left the room. Although the result of the American youth squad has not been confirmed, the cases in the UANL could be increasing because, at no time, have the practices been canceled for the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament.

Sebastián Córdova could also delay his debut with the UANL Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresOficial)

As a consequence of the high infection rates in two of the 18 Liga MX teams, the authorities confirmed the time change in the same number of games. Thus, the clash between Santos and Tigres scheduled for January 8, will be played on Monday 12, as well as that of Toluca and Pumas. In the last case, the reason was the detection of 7 active cases in the Mexican campus.

According to the data presented by the authorities of the MX League, As of Monday, January 3, 116 active positive cases were reported in all categories of the circuit. However, the most affected was the First Division, since the 8.46% of registered players have this health status. It is followed by the women’s league, with the 2.61% of its registered footballers.

Among the measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the authorities agreed to carry out detection tests up to 72 hours before each encounter. They also reduced the application interval, from 10 to 7 days. Finally, to take care of the fans, they agreed that the capacity allowed in the stadiums it will depend on the epidemiological traffic light in force in each entity.

