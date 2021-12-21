The stark tale of an Iranian athlete who defected: now he is afraid of being tortured and executed

CNN

The Iranian Athlete Amir Assadollahzadeh he couldn’t take it anymore when in the middle of the IPF World Powerlifting Championships held in November in Norway, he decided flee the venue, escape your team and seek asylum in the host country of the event.

A month after taking that initiative, the 31-year-old weightlifter spoke with CNN and explained how was that fateful day in which, wrapped in a picture of stress, he feared for his life after deserting.

“I had no choice”Assadollahzadeh said about what happened that night around 3:30 in the morning at a hotel in the Norwegian city of Stavanger. “I took what I needed for my trip and left.”

“I ran quickly to the bus station, but I was five minutes late. It was very dark and I was very stressed “He acknowledged about the first moments after escaping from his team.

“I tried to sprint down the street until I finally came to a gas station with a store next to it. I asked the man who worked there to take me to a taxi “continued the Iranian while in his head he couldn’t shake the fear of being tortured and possibly executed if I was caught.

Finally he was able to take a taxi to the following city, where he got off and waited for a bus bound for Oslo: “I was very stressed and very worried that they might find me.”, he acknowledged, to the point of getting off at one of the stops and dumping his phone by throwing it into the water.

But his mind played a trick on him when he arrived in the Norwegian capital after seeing one of his companions at the train station: “It was then that I ran three kilometers in the cold night and escaped”, he recounted, at the same time that he explained that if he were forced to return to Iran, he is 100% sure that he will face jail, “torture and perhaps something worse: execution.”

But, how did Amir Assadollahzadeh come to live this situation being one of the most successful Iranian athletes in his discipline?

The weightlifter competed for 11 years with the national team of Iran in which he conquered four Asian Championship titles among other achievements, however, at the beginning of this 2021 Their relationship took a 180 degree turn.

After taking the bronze medal in the Club World League Championship, Assadollahzadeh raised his voice to dedicate his triumph to health professionals that fight covid-19. A gesture that, although for many it could be moving, for the Iranian leaders it was far from being successful.

What they wanted from their country was to make a special mention of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the clandestine forces Quds, who had died in a US airstrike last year. By omitting this episode, the high officials of his country took it as a lack of respect for his memory.

The November IPF World Championships finally came, and there the Iranian team leaders explained to him that he had to redeem himself from his failure in the past Posing in the photographs with a T-shirt with Soleimani’s image during the competition, even Assadollahzadeh revealed that the vice president of the federation pressured him to do so and to put it on.

“If you refuse to wear the shirt, upon your return to Iran, both you and your family will face problems., will be treated as someone who is against the regime and will be known as someone who has refused to work with us, “he said they suggested, in addition to warning him that, “His life may also be in danger.”

“I refused to wear the shirt”, said the athlete, before explaining to his superiors that the rules prevented him from using images or logos that were related to politics, and that doing so could be expelled from the competition.

“The Islamic Republic regime is vigorously trying to involve athletes in politics. I ask the International Olympic Committee and all related organizations to help iranian athletes and that they do not agree that these athletes are forced to stay away from their country, their home, just because they have no other option but to leave, “he said.

Now, from Norway the 31-year-old athlete he regrets the situation he is going through, above all due to the fact that he does not know when he will be able to reunite with his family, since he understands that there is almost no chance that he will return to Iran: “I am very, very, very sad that I may never see my family again. It is very painful for me. It is very difficult for me to put it into words ”.

His case joins that of other Iranian athletes such as the water polo player Prince Dehdari, who refused to meet with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, for which he was arrested and flogged.

The boxer Omid Ahmadi Safa was another of those who suffered retaliation after reaching the final of the kickboxing world championship in Italy after failing to show up to compete for gold by fleeing after the broadcast of a video showing him with the Israeli team. Something similar happened with the chess player Mohammad Amin Tabatabaei, who had to withdraw from a tournament in Latvia to avoid playing against an Iranian rival.

