The stars are back for Christmas in this behind-the-scenes Call the Midwife video

What’s it wish to lastly be back on the set of Call the Midwife – filming the Christmas particular in the center of the COVID pandemic? In a brand new behind-the-scenes video, the stars of the present replicate on precisely that query.

The video is the work of Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who filmed mini-interviews with co-stars Leonie Elliott, Helen George, Laura Most important, Ella Bruccoleri and Fenella Woolgar.

After a five-month delay, filming for the Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas particular kicked off in mid-August – and the shoot is now nicely underway.

“Physician Turner right here,” says McGann in the behind-the-scenes video. “Include me as I provide you with a quick perception into the filming of our new Christmas particular and sequence quantity 10.”

Footage reveals the actors rehearsing their scenes in face masks, whereas the crew additionally put on visors and masks – preserving their distance as a lot as potential, in fact.

A #CallTheMidwife video unique!! Dr Turner (@StephenMcGann) takes us behind the scenes to satisfy our staff throughout present filming for our model new Christmas Particular! ???????????????? @Leonie_Elliott@helen_george @LauraMain1 @EllaBruccoleri pic.twitter.com/qxOiChI9NF — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) September 24, 2020

“It’s beautiful to be back,” says Elliott (Nurse Lucille Anderson). “It’s so good – we’re so completely satisfied, so grateful to be back.”

Most important, seen in Nurse Shelagh Turner’s uniform sitting on a mattress at the festively-decorated maternity house, provides: “It’s actually, actually thrilling! It’s unbelievably thrilling – it’s clearly all somewhat bit totally different, so there’s a few additional bits of stress concerned, , and protocol, nevertheless it’s good to be back.”

“I believe we’re all longing to see different individuals,” says George, who performs Nurse Trixie Franklin. “And likewise simply, I like to work. I’m a workaholic, I realised, and when that’s taken away from you, and also you’re not in a position to work on scripts and to be another person for some time, it’s – it’s horrifying, being your self for six months!”

As for what shall be occurring in the episode, Call the Midwife’s producers have launched a brief synopsis teasing the plot traces we’ll see on display.

The Masked Pretenders! #CallTheMidwife forged ship their festive greetings from the set of the Christmas Particular! ♥️ https://t.co/7tyTrYznUM pic.twitter.com/16gkpav8np — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) September 16, 2020

“This 12 months’s Christmas Particular is about in December 1965,” we’re advised. “Everybody at Nonnatus Home is trying ahead to conventional celebrations with all the trimmings, however nothing goes fairly to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to obtain a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas reward.

“In the meantime, a shock reunion for Shelagh entails her in a deeply transferring start, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an thrilling journey for Nurse Crane.”

It has additionally now been confirmed that former Physician Who Peter Davison shall be starring in the Call the Midwife Christmas particular, taking part in the circus ringmaster.

As George says in the video: “The Christmas particular is fantastic. I, in fact, cried once I learn the script nevertheless it’s an actual feast for the eyes and hopefully a welcome distraction from the whole lot that’s been happening.”

Sister Frances actress Bruccoleri calls the episode “a usually Call the Midwife stunning Christmas episode”, whereas Elliott provides: “It’s the finest present at Christmas. What else would you watch at Christmas?”

Call the Midwife will return on Christmas Day, adopted by sequence 10 in 2021. Whilst you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV reveals 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.