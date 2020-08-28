The statement of Muslim religious leaders – not only Moharram, but also broken tradition in Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami

new Delhi: In view of the Corona epidemic across the country, no procession will be carried out at Moharram nor will drums be played on the streets. The religious leaders and administration have also appealed to the people to celebrate the Muharram festival at home by following the guidelines of Corona. Due to Corona, Moharram, Eid, Bakrid, Rakshabandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami Gurugovind Jayanti were restrictions on all the festivals, all the festivals also showed a change in customs. At the same time, traditions of several hundred years were also broken in festivals due to the Corona period. Many big maulanas spoke on this issue from IANS. Also read – Quarantine Guidelines: Yogi government changed the rules of quarantine, big relief given to women, learn new rules of coming to the state

Imam Omar Ahmad Ilyasi, the head of the All India Imam Organization, told IANS, “The decision that the government has taken in view of Corona is a compulsion. When the government decides, it does not take a particular religion. All are taken care of. ” He said that tradition is broken on Janmashtami too. The ISKCON temple was closed on Janmashtami. Pooja could not be held due to the closure of the temple. Even in the month of Ramadan, the tradition was broken, Hindustan, did the mosques of such a tradition broken in the whole world, prayers could not be done. Also Read – NEET-JEE Exam: Captain Amarinder Singh gave suggestion to the Central Government, be made the exam online

Ilyasi said that temples on Navaratri were likewise closed. Churches were never closed among Christians, but this broke a tradition. The gurudwaras were open 24 hours, but they were also closed in this epidemic. There was a change in the customs on the festivals celebrated in all religions, the tradition of all festivals was broken. He said, “Where there is compulsion, when the epidemic spreads, the government takes a decision by looking at everyone.” Only then will we save everything. See traditions or your life? It is necessary to save life first. The government’s decisions should not be opposed, but should be supported. ” Also Read – No preparation of government for Kovid-19 vaccine is dangerous: Rahul

Renaud Islamic Scholar and Social Reformer Dr. Syed Kalbe Rashed Rizvi told IANS, “When Tajia comes out, he will come out with a crowd and Corona is breaking records every day.” Somewhere, this disease should not go away in a person who is already struggling with any disease. Who will be responsible for his death? It should be seen from this perspective. The tradition that was broken in 700 800 years, it should not be seen from this perspective, because the Tajiya, the Ajdari and the procession remain in our heart. ”

He said that Azadari is such a force, which will save humanity, not such Ajadari, which spreads this disease in the world. Rizvi said that things should be digitized, the crowd should not get out, irrespective of religion. Has there been a crowd so far that has attended 10,000 people? Has anyone been allowed? You cannot leave in this epidemic. He said, “My request to the Government of India is that if the Muslim or Hindu of the village wants to take a crown of one foot on his head and buried it in Karbala of his village, then the police should arrange it.” Do not use the poles, let them do this work, the departure of one or two men will not violate your section 144.

Rizvi said that Tajiya is not a ritual, there is no festival and Eid. Tazia has nothing to do with happiness. When 20 people are allowed to go for the dead, then this is also a condolence, you should take such a step so that Section 144 remains. In Lucknow, Maulana Kalbe Jawad had expressed his displeasure at the government banning the procession of mourning, Majlis and Tajis in the month of Muharram and sat on a dharna at Imambara in Lucknow. At the same time, now the Yogi government has given permission to keep fresh in the houses, while the Majlis will also be organized with social distancing.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Center of India, told IANS, “Ever since the world has been formed, it has been the first time that prayers were not held in Ramadan and on Eid. Is that a big tradition or a big procession? ” He said, “Corona disease is not under anyone’s control, anywhere in the world, Eid Bakrid, Rakshabandhan Ganesh Chaturthi, Gurugovind Jayanti, all festivals were banned. The protocol of the corona should be taken care of. Nothing is more important for Muslims than Ramadan and Eid. So, even on this occasion, do it in your homes or do digital programs. “

However, when IANS asked Firangi Mahali that the recent sit-in demonstration was right? In response to this question, Maulana Mahali said, “That step was absolutely wrong. When we did not perform any sit-in for Namaz. Wherever the crowd gathers, will the disease spread or reduce? Those who are less educated people also have this knowledge. It is wrong to do any kind of public program. “