The statistic that marks the start of Lionel Messi in Ligue 1 and has Paris Saint Germain on edge

Although the results have accompanied the Paris Saint Germain At the start of the season, there is still that feeling that it is a team under construction. His wardrobe has a lot of individual quality but in his last presentations it has been seen that Mauricio Pochettino has to polish the performance. Also, as if that weren’t enough, some figures like Lionel Messi They are in the process of adaptation.

Messi He is one of the most influential footballers that the PSG Although he has not yet exhibited that superlative level that placed him at the top of the world, the French press already warned him in the pre-match with Lille, where the Argentine star was substituted at halftime after feeling discomfort in your left hamstring.

However, according to statistics from choose, Leo messi is the player who has shot the most this season in the League 1 without scoring goals: leads 15 shots, four of them at the door. It is a figure that reflects its high participation but, so far, low effectiveness. Although it is a beginning that can be considered negative, it is very similar to last year.

Messi have failed to score goals in their last five league games with him PSG, which represents his worst streak since October 2020. That is, last season also had a start of this kind with the shirt of the FC Barcelona but then he finished as the top scorer of the Spanish tournament.

He couldn’t convert him to Stade Reims, Lyon, Rennes, Marsella y Lille, the same thing that happened a year ago in front of Celta de Vigo, Sevilla, Getafe, Real Madrid and Alavés with the t-shirt of Barça. There are even more similarities because you have the same record from season to season in the Champions League.

Just as the past course carried three goals in the same number of games to score against Ferencváros, Juventus y Dinamo de Kiev, has managed to match that start despite not converting him to Witches in his debut: he scored his first goal against the Manchester City and then signed a doublet that before him RB Leipzig.

The only difference with his last year in Barcelona is that Lionel Messi had had much more filming in the first 12 dates of the domestic competition and had scored a goal on the third day against Villarreal. However, although The flea He set the bar of his returns very high, this is not the time to set off the alarm. Carries three goals in eight games after having reached Paris unexpectedly and without doing a strict preseason for joining late after winning the Copa América with Argentina.

