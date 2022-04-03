The statistics of Mexico in World Cups that worries Argentina for the World Cup in Qatar

The Mexican National Team defeated Germany in the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

The draw was held for the Qatar World Cup and fortune resulted in a Group C with two known rivals in World Cupswell Argentina and Mexico The faces will be seen again in November to dispute a place in the knockout phase.

This will be the fourth time that the two American teams meet in a World Cup, with a positive balance for the Argentines, who accumulate three victories throughout history. The first in 1930, the only one in the group stage, and the others in 2006 and 2010, both in the round of 16.

Despite this good track record, there is one fact that holds the Mexican team what could concern Lionel Scaloni and all the South American fans, because since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the Tricolor do not lose to the top-seeded team in a group stage.

Mexico tied 0-0 with Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, with a superb performance by Guillermo Ochoa (Photo: Reuters)

History indicates this for Mexico, since the last time it fell against a top-seeded team was in the Argentina World Cup 1978when they lost 6-0 against Germany and finished last in the group.

After this edition, the Tri did not fall again against a group leader in the draw, in addition to forever He was able to qualify for the round of 16 in all the World Cups he has participated since then.

Which were the top seeds that couldn’t against Mexico?

From the 1986 World Cup to Russia 2018, Mexico qualified for eight World Cupsbut it was only measured against six seeded teams, as it had the highest distinction of the draw on two occasions: at home in ’86 and in Germany 2006 for reaching fifth place in the FIFA Ranking.

Since then, the top seeds to which the Mexican team was measured were: Italyin 1994; Netherlands in 1998; Italy again, in 2002; South Africain 2010; Brazil in 2014, and Germany, in 2018.

Mexico tied 1-1 with South Africa in the 2010 World Cup against the host team, with a goal by Rafa Márquez (Photo: Reuters)

What were the results of Mexico against the last seeds in the World Cup?

At the 1994 World Cup in the United States, Mexico drew 1-1 against Italy in the third game of the group, a result with which he got the pass to the round of 16 as first place for having scored one more goal than the rest; however, it lost against Bulgaria on penalties.

For the 1998 France World Cup, Mexico also tied but now 2-2 against the Netherlands in the third match of the group, a result with which they qualified in second place for the round of 16, where they lost 2-1 against Germany.

Within the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, the Tri drew 1-1 against Italyalso in the third match of the group, a result with which ranked first from Group G; however, they did not take advantage of the opportunity and lost in the round of 16 against United States.

In South Africa 2010, Mexico drew 1-1 against the host team in the first match of the World Cup, where they also defeated France and reached the round of 16; however, in this edition they were eliminated for the second time in a row against Argentina.

Mexico defeated Germany in Russia 2018, who also arrived as the seed (Photo: Reuters)

For the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Mexican National Team was once again seeded with the host team, but again they came out alive with a scoreless draw. That was the second game of the group and it earned them to qualify on the last date against Croatia, whom they defeated 3-1. Unfortunately for the team he led Michael Herreralost on the hour against the Netherlands in the round of 16.

The last time Mexico faced a top seed was in Russia 2018where they were paired against Germany, the defending champion. In this first group match, the Tri achieved a historic 1-0 victorywith which they eventually reached the round of 16.

Mexico’s record against top seeds since 1986 is five draws and one win so even though Argentina looks like great favorite in Group C of Qatar 2022recent history indicates that the Tricolor It can be a complicated rival and one that could take points away from the Albiceleste team.

