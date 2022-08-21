“The statue”: the strange execution of a penalty in Portugal that made the kicker look ridiculous and went viral

Jardel improvised a strange maneuver to convert

Creativity when it comes to penalties in football continues to advance in different parts of the planet. The mental duel that exists between the archer and the executor allows a wide range of possibilities and in Portugal a new technique was seen by a kicker that surprised everyone present. The 1-1 draw between Feirense y Leixões for the third day of the Liga 2 He left a scene to remember.

João Oliveira he scored for the visitors in the 20th minute, but was sent off in the 56th minute and left his team one man down for much of the second half. In numerical advantage, Feirense managed to equalize the score through the feet of Jardel, who in his first opportunity since the maximum penalty was able to break the goalkeeper’s resistance with a powerful shot to the left post.

The scorer had a new chance to take the three points on the end from the maximum penalty. However, the Portuguese supported the ball on the penalty spot, raised one leg and remained static while waiting for the referee’s whistle. The entire stadium was confused in anticipation of the execution that would grant him victory.

Eight seconds later after the order, he defined with the inside edge to the left of goalkeeper Beunardeau and the result was not the best: the goalkeeper guessed his intention and made a fool of the Portuguese striker.

The goalkeeper guessed Jardel’s intention and kept the final result 1-1

Automatically the protagonist took his face in a show of shame and frustration for not being able to give Feirense the victory. With this result, the locals were left with five units and moved away from the Moreirense, who won the first three matches of the second division in Portugal. Secondly, Leixões He was left with four points after his goalkeeper saved the result late on.

In recent times, those who took the forefront in terms of technique in penalties were the goalkeepers. The Argentinian Christian Limousin He stood out precisely in Inca football for making a spectacular save in a penalty kick against a local benchmark such as Yosimar Yotun, appealing to a kind of dance to distract. Other cases that remained in the memory of the fans is Emiliano Martinez and his phrases to dislodge the Colombian kickers or the constant movements of the Australian Andrew Redmayne to qualify your country for Qatar World Cup 2022 in the playoff against Peru.

