The stealthy Aragami 2 returns to its roots with a Classic Mode: these are the details of its update

Lince Works understands what we love so much about ninjas, and has managed to capture these feelings in the franchise of Aragami, where action goes hand in hand with stealth. After the success of its first installment, the Spanish studio has polished the experience through Aragami 2 and an improved combat system that does not leave out the new skills, not to mention the multiplayer options. However, the game still has room for news, and the developers wanted to take advantage of this to pay homage to their first title.

From here comes the latest update, which incorporates a Classic mode that will delight every fan of complicated battles. And it is that, following the trend of the first game, we will have the opportunity to raise the difficulty of the fights through features such as free jumping between shadows or limited stamina levels that slowly recharge when in lighted areas.

In this way, all Aragami 2 players can now experience more deadly challenges through the aforementioned Classic Mode, which will be eligible before starting a mission. In addition, this also includes the multiplayer experienceso we can enjoy more dangerous combat with our ninja friends.

And the news about Aragami 2 does not end here, since Lince Works claims to be working on news that will be implemented in the second quarter of 2022. Despite the fact that this news deals exclusively with the combat system and its changes with the Classic Mode, it should be noted that the Spanish team has also been in charge of weaving a story in which we are the last hope of the clan Kurotsuba.

