The Steam Deck now exceeds an incredible 4,000 supported games

Specifically, there are 4,007 titles that can be played on the Valve laptop.

By Adrian Mira 23 Julio 2022, 09:15 40 comments

The Steam Deck has achieved compatibility with a total of 4,007 titles at the time of making this news. According to a report by GamingOnLinux, they are verified 1,867 games while they are considered playable 2,140which, adding both amounts, exceeds 4,000 compatible games.

However, pick up Gamerant that there is 1,600 games that are not supported yet, but that in the future they could be because Valve itself will not have completed its compatibility yet. When a game is “verified” it means that it works without any problem; if it is “playable” it will work fine but there may be some bugs. Without going any further, Stray went to the market and receive verification.

A couple of months ago it was reported that Steam Deck reached a surprising number of 3,000 compatible titles. In this way, as time goes by, Valve wants to make the Steam Deck more attractive to users, who should receive sooner your console since Valve announced that they were going to double the shipments.

Steam Deck went on sale in February of this year and now that we are in the middle of summer, Valve has already warned of the problems that the heat could cause. Also, one sad news for Steam Deck users is that the official dock delayed its launch, for now without date.

