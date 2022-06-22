The Steam Summer Sale is almost here, with a date, trailer and first offers confirmed

The platform is preparing one of the most important events on its calendar, which introduces discounts on hundreds of games.

Steam users have adopted a very peculiar custom: accumulate savings at the end of spring and prepare for the iconic Summer sales. Because, taking into account that the platform has surprised us with various phenomena and novelties, such as the popular V Rising or the unexpected Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, there is no doubt that we players are experiencing a great time to enjoy our fans.

The Summer Sales will be active between June 23 and July 7That is why Valve, aware of the emotion of the users, raises our expectations even more with a trailer that reveals some of the games that will be on sale in the coming days. As expected, the platform takes advantage of this video to remember the dates of its promotion, which will make us take our wallet out of the June 23 to July 7.

Alongside this, the video lists some of the games that will be discounted as soon as the Summer Sale starts, so we can expect a lowest price in adventures like GhostWire: Tokyo, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, God of War, FIFA 22, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, It Takes Two and many more.

As additional information, the Steam trailer drops a small hint: this edition of the Summer Sales will surprise us with an unprecedented initiative. However, the platform leaves us with honey on our lips and promises to give us more information in the coming days. Be that as it may, the rankings of the most popular games have given us several ideas to calculate prices and look forward to the start of the promotion.

