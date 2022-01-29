The steamed ham scene from The Simpsons has develop into a graphic journey online game that you’ll be able to take a look at without cost

Whilst The Simpsons has had numerous iconic moments all the way through its mythical 33-year run, the steamed ham scene is also certainly one of its very best. Now, a graphic journey recreation created via a fan, known as Steamed Hams, will permit avid gamers of every age to revel in this tale in an entire new means.

For many who do not know, the steamed ham scene is from season 7, episode 21, “22 Shorts About Springfield”, and is a brief tale about Important Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers. Skinner invitations Chalmers to dinner, and as he burns the meals, he chooses to inform increasingly lies to hide up his mistake. Those lies come with main Chalmers to imagine that he stated they have been going to devour “steamed hams” as an alternative of “steamed clams” when they purchased some burgers from Krusty Burger.

Según informa GamesRadar, Steamed Hams: The Graphic Journey seeks to honor that scene which has since develop into certainly one of The Simpsons’ maximum enduring memes and performs just like a vintage LucasArts journey recreation like Monkey Island or Maniac Mansion.

You’ll be able to take a look at the sport without cost at this time on Sport Jolt, and every line of debate is taken from the episode itself, from The Simpsons: Hit & Run, or from some other episode of the collection. Even if there isn’t a lot freedom within the recreation, it does it rather well and is a excitement to play.