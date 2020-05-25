The ‘Stellar’ Message Christopher Nolan Sent To The MacGruber TV Show Spinoff Cast

The nearer to that story is that my spouse [director Marielle Heller] and I had been at our first DGA dinner. And she or he’s like, ‘Christopher Nolan is there. You’ve bought to go say hello to him.’ So I went as much as him and I mentioned, ‘My title is Jorma. I directed this film referred to as MacGruber.’ I mentioned, ‘We’re going to do a sequel ultimately. What do you consider this: When the director card comes up it simply says, Directed by Christopher Nolan with an asterisk, after which on the finish of the film there’s one other asterisk that claims who truly directed it.’ And he mentioned, ‘Let me speak to my spouse about it.’