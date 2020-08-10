The Steve Harvey Show And 4 Other Black-Led UPN And WB Shows We Hope End Up On Netflix

Depart a Remark
Oh, man. I really like black sitcoms from the ‘90s and early 2000s. There’s simply one thing about them that basically makes me nostalgic for my childhood. Positive, some folks had Associates rising up, however I had reveals like Sister, Sister, and Girlfriends, plus a number of different reveals on UPN and the WB the place black sitcoms thrived in that period. And with phrase that Netflix is definitely going to be placing quite a lot of my favourite black sitcoms on their streaming service, you higher imagine that I’m pumped. However wait a minute, after having a look at a few of the reveals coming to Netflix, I simply have one query: The place’s The Steve Harvey Show?
Really, I’ve just a few different reveals that I’m questioning why they aren’t on this checklist as effectively. As a result of certain, I really like Moesha, I really like The Parkers, and I really like Sister, Sister. However there have been an entire lot of different black-led reveals from the ‘90s and 2000s that I really like that don’t appear to get a lot love immediately. Hell, not even simply black-led. What about Nick Freno: Substitute Trainer? I by no means hear anyone speaking about that present anymore. Anyway, listed here are 5 black-led reveals I wish to see delivered to Netflix. What number of of those reveals do you bear in mind?
The Steve Harvey Show – WB (1996-2002)
It’s sort of loopy to suppose that the present host of Household Feud additionally had a hilarious sitcom within the late ‘90s and early 2000s on the WB. Co-starring Cedric the Entertainer, The Steve Harvey Show was sort of like Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, however as a substitute of a basketball participant who turns into a health club instructor, it’s a few former soul singer who turns into a music instructor. It’s additionally much more centered on the college facet than Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper was, and in my view, it was additionally a lot funnier.
In addition to being a good time capsule, I’d like to see this on Netflix since I feel an entire new viewers of Household Feud followers may lastly see Steve Harvey’s sitcom beginnings. If Netflix simply has this after which get the rights to The Authentic Kings of Comedy, then you can have your self a pleasant little Steve Harvey marathon.
The Hughleys – UPN (2000-2002)
Talking of The Authentic Kings of Comedy, one other one of many comedians in that film, which additionally starred Cedric the Entertainer and Bernie Mac (whose present is definitely on Hulu) was D.L. Hughley. The Hughleys really had its begin on ABC in 1998 earlier than it moved to UPN to complete its run. The present has a type of related premise as The Jeffersons as D.L. Hughley performs a merchandising machine salesman who strikes his household out of an city space to the suburbs. So he’s movin’ on up, so to talk.
What I discover fascinating although is {that a} present like The Hughleys has sort of fallen into obscurity, when its race-based comedy is extra aligned with a present like Black-ish than The Jeffersons. It’s sort of like that in-between present, and it might be cool to see it on Netflix to sort of see the midpoint between The Jeffersons and Black-ish.
Within the Home – UPN (1996-1999)
Bear in mind when LL Cool J used to behave? You continue to catch him right here and there, however he was once all over the place. And one place I bear in mind seeing him probably the most was on my tv display screen for his present, Within the Home, as Marion Hill, a former soccer participant who needed to sublet a few of his place due to monetary troubles. Very like The Hughleys, Within the Home began off on one other community (NBC), however discovered its eventual residence on UPN.
I can honestly say that I by no means discovered Within the Home humorous. However I did discover it comforting. I don’t know why, however Within the Home is simply a kind of reveals the place the chemistry with the characters simply labored, and LL Cool J will without end be charming (which is why I assume Girls Love Cool James). Plus, lots of people would in all probability discover the present on Netflix since Recent Prince of Bel Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro grew to become a solid member in Season three as Dr. Maxwell Stanton. It was a enjoyable, if not humorous present, and I’d like to see it once more.
The Jamie Foxx Show – WB (1996-2001)
Like whoa, how is The Jamie Foxx present no more standard immediately now that Jamie Foxx (Academy Award-winning Jamie Foxx) is without doubt one of the greatest stars on the planet? The present centered round Jamie (who performs a personality additionally named Jamie), who’s attempting to make it out in LA, however has to tackle a job in his aunt and uncle’s (Ellia English and Garrett Morris, respectively) resort to complement his earnings. Whereas there, he principally flirts with the entrance desk clerk, Frencesca (however you possibly can name her “Fancy”) performed by Garcelle Beauvais, and cracks on the accountant, Braxton, performed by Christopher B. Duncan. It’s a paper skinny plot, however man, did I snort with this present.
Other than simply being a good way to see Jamie Foxx in his early profession on his personal outdoors of In Residing Colour, The Jamie Foxx present deserves to be acknowledged, and it might be on Netflix. It wasn’t an enormous present again when it aired, however that’s principally as a result of it was one of many tremendous early reveals on the WB. The yr is 2020, and folks need to get to know The Jamie Foxx Show!
Homeboys in Outer Area – UPN (1996-1997)
Okay, so I’m in all probability the one individual on this planet who has even seen (not to mention heard of) Homeboys in Outer Area, which starred Flex Alexander and Darryl M. Bell, however hear me out. As a result of it’s simply bonkers sufficient to be good. It’s about two astronauts (Flex and Darryl) who go on little adventures collectively in a starship that appears like a flying lowrider. The starship has a speaking laptop named Loquitia and it flirts with Darryl M. Bell’s character. I’m severe. This present really aired for 21 wonderful episodes.
And what’s cool is that Homeboys in Outer Area actually dedicated to its sci-fi vibe. The set designs and costumes weren’t one of the best, however they nonetheless labored. And you can sort of get misplaced on this completely weird, however in the end pleasurable universe. Netflix must make this present identified. I don’t suppose I’ve ever met a single different individual on Earth who remembers this present as fondly as I do.
And these are simply 5 former UPN and WB reveals that might match properly on Netflix alongside all the opposite reveals coming to the streaming service. However what black-led reveals (And non-black-led reveals, even. As a result of once more, I severely do wish to see Nick Freno once more (RIP, Mitch Mullany) would you prefer to see on Netflix? Hold forth within the feedback.
