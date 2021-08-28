The sticks on farmers will turn out to be a nail within the coffin of the BJP executive: Congress

New Delhi: Condemning the incident of lathi-charge on farmers in Haryana, the Congress on Saturday mentioned it reminded of ‘Basic Dyer’ and lathi on farmers would turn out to be a nail within the coffin of the BJP executive. Former birthday party president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Then blood has been shed for the farmer, India’s head bowed in disgrace!”Additionally Learn – Yediyurappa will excursion whole Karnataka, members of the family gave 1 crore automotive for the adventure, confusion in BJP

Congress Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned in a Fb publish, “Farmers paintings exhausting and provides the crop rising within the fields. The BJP executive bleeds them with sticks once they call for their rights. Each and every stick at the farmers will act as a nail within the coffin of the BJP executive. Additionally Learn – Nehru’s image got rid of from ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ rite, Congress leaders objected

The birthday party’s leader spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged in a observation, “Lately the ‘coward executive’ of BJP-JJP reminded as soon as once more of “Basic Dyer” by way of brutally and barbarously lathi-charging the Annadata farmer in Karnal. Peasants protesting peacefully have been crushed up like animals. Dozens have been bled and loads have been injured. Additionally Learn – ED despatched summons to nephew Abhishek and his spouse Rujira, Mamta Banerjee were given indignant on BJP, mentioned this…

He claimed, “As soon as once more it’s been proved that Annadata is the actual ‘doom-mind’ of the farmer – Dushyant Chautala and Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP-JJP executive in combination has written lathi fee, water cannons, tear fuel shells and nails and canisters at the a part of farmers for the closing 9 months. “Manohar Lal Khattar – Dushyant Chautala has crushed our ‘God’, now not a farmer these days…… will probably be punished. The blood flowing at the roads and seeping from the our bodies of the farmers will probably be remembered by way of the entire generations to come back. There’s nonetheless time – both stand with the farmers or depart the throne.

It’s noteworthy that the police on Saturday allegedly lathi-charged a bunch of farmers who have been marching in opposition to Karnal whilst protesting towards a BJP assembly, during which round ten folks have been injured. Haryana Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar and different senior birthday party leaders have been provide within the assembly. The state police used to be criticized for its motion towards the farmers and roads have been blocked at many puts in protest.

