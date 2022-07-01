The stories have even reached Microsoft OneDrive: it will focus on sharing content by invitation with friends and family

Las ‘stories’ son a content format born on snapchat which quickly spread to its main competitorslike WhatsApp or Instagram, but that have continued to expand and expand… to ‘colonize’ the most unexpected and apparently unlikely platforms to a format like this, like the professional social network LinkedIn or the code editing environment Visual Studio Code (via third-party extensions, yes).

Now, Microsoft surprises us by taking the ‘stories’ to another unlikely platform: Microsoft OneDrive, your cloud file hosting and backup service. At the moment, this function is in testing (officially, in beta) and only available to users of this service in Australiathrough the web and mobile applications.

However, its international expansion is already planned, although no calendar has been made public in this regard, beyond “we plan roll out the new feature in the US and other regions later this year“.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Tell me a story, and you’ll see how happy

Obviously, the approach to OneDrive stories differs from that of the aforementioned services. It is inevitable: where those focus on sharing content with a very wide audience, OneDrive ‘Photo Stories’ are made for sharing photos (also videos, despite the name) with friends and family. As reported by the company itself:

“Photo Story allows you to bring all your memories into a private feed, accessible by invitation only, that you can share with family and friends, and supports comments, reactions and notifications to stimulate authentic interactions through photos.” “Your story is for you and your followers – anyone who wants to follow you and see your story will need a Microsoft account, but they won’t need to sign up for Microsoft 365.”

Microsoft makes it clear that the stories cannot be searched in search engines or in OneDrive itself: they will only be accessible by invitation (which is also revocable)

But, How is the multimedia material that we have uploaded to OneDrive shared as a story? According to the instructions released by Microsoft, it will suffice to:

Select the ‘Create Post’ option. Choose several photos and/or videos that we want to share. Add (optionally) location / description. Click on ‘Publish’.

Easy. Then we can choose share the story directly with certain people or through a link that allows anyone who clicks on it to request access to the story.

Via | Microsoft OneDrive Blog