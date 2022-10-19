The story behind Benzema’s fractured finger that went viral for a photo at the Ballon d’Or

twitter

Karim Benzema lived an unforgettable day in his sports career after lifting his first Golden Ball on the stage of the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The flashes landed on him and the highest award, and it was in those images where users noticed a striking detail.

The Gallic striker he did not have his classic bandage on his right hand, which allowed fans to see his little finger exposed. The photos of the Frenchman making a gesture of thanks by joining the palms of both hands quickly spread through social networks and the main question that fans were asking was what had happened to him

It all started on January 13, 2019. The clock marked one minute to the end of the first half at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in the city of Seville when The cat tripped after a cross with the Spanish defender Marc Bartra and he lay on the grass holding his right hand.

The day Karim Benzema broke his finger during a match

Worry invaded the meringues that afternoon. The medical staff quickly came to see what happened to the star striker and they did not take long to detect the problem: in the fall he had fractured his little finger.

He automatically had to leave the field and, after a more detailed examination, the professionals they recommended that he go through the operating room to undergo an operation in order to repair and straighten the finger. But another inconvenience arose, that intervention would demand two months of inactivity and the club was not going through its best moment (it was undergoing a restructuring process after the departure of CR7 in July 2018).

“It is a broken phalanx. Luckily it’s a hand injury, I want to believe that it can be (in the next game) but it will depend on what the doctors say”, considered Santiago Solari, coach at the time, during the subsequent press conference.

Benzema has used a bandage since January 13, 2019 (Reuters)

Benzema understood the situation his team was going through and He decided not to undergo surgery to continue contributing his goalscoring quota. It was at that moment that the use of the classic bandage that now characterizes him was born and that wrapped the splint that held his little finger. Upon learning of his decision, Solari did not hesitate to praise him: “He is a very generous player., not only in his style of play but also in his delivery. Obviously we are delighted to have you with us this weekend and that he never leave the squad again”.

Finally, after ending that season and finding a gap in the calendar, Benzema went to a surgeon to repair his hand. The intervention was going to take more work than expected since the bone had healed itself but not in the best way.

Benzema uses a bandage until he can have another operation (Reuters)

The operation went well, but the French did not respect the recovery time (two months) and went back out into the field with the bandage. It was there when suffered a new blow that damaged his finger againwhich implied another surgical intervention.

“First I did an operation, but when you have an operation you have to be off for two months. And I wanted to continue with my companions. I hurt myself again, but now I don’t have time to stop and go through another operation. That’s why I play with the bandage.” recalled the footballer himself during the press conference prior to the match between Real Madrid and Inter for the last edition of the Champions League.

So far, the international with the French team has not found the time to go through the operating room again. However, this delay has its positive side since Since wearing that bandage, his goalscoring numbers have not stopped growing.

The front he closed that season (2018-19) with 18 goals in 23 games. In 2019-20 he scored 27 goals and gave 11 assists in 48, while in 2020-21 it was 30 goals and 9 assists in 46 games. Finally, in the 2021-22 accumulated 44 goals and 15 assists, in addition to obtaining the Champions League and the Spanish league. A performance that ended up earning him the Golden Ball.

The bandage on the right hand of KB9 ended up becoming his trademark, even the sports company that sponsors him advertised with his hand after winning the Best Player of the Year award.

