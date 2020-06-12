The Story Behind ‘Cops’ Theme Song ‘Dangerous Boys’ – Variety

Interior Circle’s “Dangerous Boys” — the unmistakable theme to the TV present “Cops,” which was pulled off the Paramount Community this week after greater than 30 years on the air — quantities to a serious novelty hit, however one with an extended and attention-grabbing historical past behind it (as is so usually the case with novelty hits). Its prominence and recognition are the results of an uncommon collection of occasions and circumstances which led to it changing into one of many reggae songs most beloved by non-Jamaicans.

Though primarily based in Miami for the reason that 1980s, Interior Circle began off in Jamaica within the late ‘60s as a bunch of younger, middle-class musicians who would quickly break up off into two completely different entities, the opposite being the profitable reggae group Third World. Self-contained bands like Interior Circle and Third World as recording artists have at all times been a relative rarity in Jamaica, the place the norm is vocal teams or solo vocalists with backing bands for recording and touring functions.

However Interior Circle quickly established itself upon hooking up with a charismatic younger vocalist named Jacob Miller, with whom the band had many hits — till Miller’s tragic loss of life in a March 1980 automotive crash compelled the band to take a number of years off to regroup. When Interior Circle reconvened in 1986, the members having moved their base to Miami, they had been fronted by new singer, Calton Coffie. They set about reestablishing themselves in a world reggae market that was nonetheless reeling from Bob Marley’s loss of life in 1981, and had managed to safe main excursions opening for acts just like the Police and Speaking Heads. That each one happened utterly individually from the music scene in Jamaica, the place dancehall had taken maintain, however Ian and Roger Lewis, the 2 brothers on the core of Interior Circle, had recognized their market and pursued it with the identical professionalism that they had displayed from day one.

Their second post-reunion album, 1987’s “One Means,” featured a catchy tune written by Ian Lewis referred to as “Dangerous Boys” tucked away on the album’s second facet. RAS Information, the stalwart Washington D.C.-based reggae label that launched the album, didn’t have the advertising and marketing or distribution clout to make a dent within the mainstream with the tune, however the band sensed its potential and re-recorded it for his or her subsequent album, 1989’s “Recognized.” This was the identical yr {that a} new Fox TV present referred to as “Cops” debuted, which used “Dangerous Boys” as its opening theme tune, apparently chosen by one of many present’s producers who simply occurred to be an Interior Circle fan.

The present’s reputation shortly grew, and so did the tune’s — its “Dangerous boys, dangerous boys / Watcha gonna do once they come for you” chorus etching itself into well-liked tradition together with grainy video visuals of law enforcement officials chasing suspects. The re-recording was launched as a single in Europe round this time to some success — reaching No. 1 on the Norwegian charts — however by 1992 the tune’s “Cops”-fueled familiarity was such that it was included on an Interior Circle album (“Dangerous to the Bone”) for a 3rd time, and was picked up for U.S. single launch by Huge Beat Information, the label based within the 1980s by present Atlantic Information CEO/co-chair Craig Kallman. The album was re-titled “Dangerous Boys” and the tune turned a million-selling High Ten hit within the U.S. (Its success on Huge Beat additionally allowed father or mother firm Atlantic to seed different label imprints within the 1990s.) Its ubiquity reached even additional into the stratosphere in 1995 when it lent its identify to — and in addition served because the theme tune for — the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence comedy movie franchise.

The results of this lengthy and circuitous highway to worldwide familiarity is a tune that has transcended its period and even its personal style. Between the TV present, the film franchise and use in video video games comparable to “Grand Theft Auto,” “Dangerous Boys” is understood to individuals throughout the globe, though you’re extra prone to hear it at a frat get together or sporting occasion than a reggae membership or at sound system conflict. Not that Interior Circle’s Lewis brothers are complaining within the slightest. They proceed to guide the band to this present day from their Miami studio and residential base and to tour extensively whereas understanding completely properly which tune of their repertoire the overwhelming majority of their present-day viewers got here to listen to.

