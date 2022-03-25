The story behind North Macedonia’s coup: from not scoring a point in the European Championship that Italy won to leaving the champion without a World Cup

The main actions of the key

North Macedonia It has barely two million inhabitants. The selection began to compete in 1993, after the division of Yugoslavia. It is one of the smallest nations in Europe. But he delivered one of the biggest blows: defeated Italy 1-0 (European Championship champion) in Palermo and left him without world for the second consecutive edition. In addition, he was at the gates of his first World Cup. To be in Qatar on Tuesday, they must beat Portugal in the last round of the playoffs.

With a cross shot from outside the area, Alexander Trajkovski, at minute 93 and when the match was heading towards extra time, he signed the impact that shook the world of football. The statistics became an anecdote: those led by Roberto Mancini kicked 20 times on goal. North Macedonia, just two. Little mattered to the multitude of fans who traveled to Italy with the illusion of victory.

More on contrasts: the Azzurra appears in position 6 of the FIFA ranking, key to defining the seeds for the World Cup. North Macedonia…67.

However, he had been showing signs of growth. The team led by Igor Angelovski, who as a footballer had a long career in clubs in his country, but also played in the Slovenian and Serbian leagues, had secured passage to the Euro for the first time in its history. They fell into Group C and lost all three games against Austria (1-3), Ukraine (1-2) and the Netherlands (0-3). Yes, in the same competition in which Italy became champion…

But in March 2021 he had struck his first big blow by beating Germany 2-1. To illustrate the contrast, while the Germans played the 1994 World Cup in the United States, Macedonia He was ranked 194th in the FIFA ranking, so it was unimaginable that such a hit could exist.

It was by chance and destiny that the author of the goal against Italy was Trajkovskiwho knew the venue of the meeting by heart: played for Palermo between 2015 and 2019. There, where he knew how to stand out (he later went through Mallorca in Spain, Aalborg in Denmark, and today he wears the Al-Fayha jersey in Saudi Arabia), he left his stamp on history.

The contrast in the Renzo Barbera Stadium, in Palermo: Macedonia’s celebration and Italy’s unease

Macedonia had been second in Group J of the UEFA Qualifiers, with 18 units, 9 less than Germany, who took direct passage. But he relegated Romania, with more history, and Iceland, who had said he was present at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The heroes of the winner, of course, have less posterity than the Donnarumma, Verrati Jorginho or Immobile. Stole Dimitrievskithe goalkeeper, plays for Rayo Vallecano. Ezgjan Alioski He is better known among the public for his time at Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds (today he plays in Saudi Arabia). Enis Bardhi stands out in Levante, with free throws as a flag. The rest militate in minor leagues, or in the Rise of the top competitions. the great figure, Goran Pandevis still active, although he said goodbye to the selected team (today he plays for Parma).

But from the resistance and the forcefulness, the humblest group is the one that caused a new earthquake in the soccer field. And he dreams of making another impact on Tuesday in Portugal (he beat Turkey 3-1): reaching a World Cup for the first time and leaving Cristiano Ronaldo without a ticket.

