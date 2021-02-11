The story behind the false nomination of Finland’s coldest city for the Olympics

Salla 2032 Olympic Games Campaign

A village of Arctic covered with snow in Finland It became a viral success with an offer to host the Summer Olympics and on social networks it immediately received support from thousands of users who understood that behind that proposal was an awareness campaign.

Is that the authorities of Salla, a remote municipality of 3,500 people in the north of the Scandinavian country, prepared a launch in January to become a candidate for the 2032 Games, despite average temperatures barely exceeding zero degrees for six months of the year.

The objective is to highlight the impact of climate change on the Arctic. “I’ve never felt hot before, but I’m sure it will come,” says a resident in the video offering, warning that a snow-covered tundra will turn into a beach volleyball field and a frozen river on the surf site. .

The video describes the city as “in the middle of nowhere” and says it is the coldest place in Finland. In winter, temperatures regularly drop to minus 10 to minus 20 degrees Celsius. A # Salla2032 website features the campaign’s mascot, a reindeer named “Kesa” (“Summer”) that is infested with mosquitoes, a reference to the insects that migrate further north in the Arctic region.

Salla is located there, the city that wants to raise awareness on the planet

Scientists say the Arctic is warming twice as fast as the world average, endangering local wildlife and releasing carbon stored in the melting permafrost.

The video has become a hit on social media, already exceeding 400,000 views, Mayor Erkki Parkkinen told AFP. It has sparked “messages and calls from around the world saying ‘We can’t let the summer games happen in Salla,'” he said.

“It has helped people understand that here in the Arctic Circle, we have livelihoods that need winters, and if we lose our winters we will have many serious problems for ourselves and for the entire planet”.

The trick, produced in conjunction with the movement Fridays for Future, urges people to take action to help the climate. “We hope that our little ‘Save Salla, Save the Planet’ campaign will get more people to think and do climate-friendly acts,” said Parkkinen.

In Lapland, where tourism has been a major source of income, Salla municipal leaders are lobbying the government to restore an old railway that will allow visitors to reach the remote region by greener means.s. “We don’t want to be the best place to host the Summer Games in 2032. We want to keep Salla and the planet as it is now.”, finished the mayor.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The IOC statement on the future of the Tokyo Olympics

What will happen to the Tokyo Olympics: the important revelations of the IOC president

With information from AFP