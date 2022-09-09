The story behind the latest public portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

The last photo of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waiting in the Drawing Room in Balmoral, Scotland, for Liz Truss, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government on 6th December. September 2022 (Jane Barlow/Reuters)

The Queen wasfragile” but from “good humor” when the photographer from PA Jane Barlow took the last public photos of her. She had been sent to Balmoral to capture the moment when the monarch met with the new prime minister, formally appointing Liz Truss for his new position.

While waiting for the arrival of the conservative leader at the shelter of the Reina in the Highlands, Barlow took some portraits. In the purest British style, The weather was talked about, with dark skies and heavy rain for much of the day. But Barlowwho has been a staff photographer for PA in Scotland for six years, said of the Queen: “I got a lot of smiles from her”.

The Sra. Truss was then formally announced and entered the room, “and she greeted her with a big smile”. With the Reina and the new First minister talking, Barlow She was escorted out.

But since then, he said, “I have received many lovely comments about the photo”. And he added: “It is a true privilege to be able to take that photo, an honor and a privilege. It’s like that for a lot of our work”.

“I was there to photograph her meeting the new Prime Minister, but for me the best photo was of the Queen alone. And obviously now it’s more significant”. speaking of the Reina said: “It certainly looked more fragile than when I photographed it in the summer. When she came for Holyrood Week, I was told she would have one or two engagements, but that week she did a lot”.

During that week, Barlow photographed the Reina in their hearings Nicola Sturgeon and with the president of Holyrood, Alison Johnstoneand in their participation in a series of official commitments, such as the Keys Ceremonywhich marks the start of the week of real commitments north of the border, and the Desfile de Payingin which the Royal Company of Archerswhich serves as the ceremonial guard of the monarch in Scotland.

However, after the images were made public, a rumor began throughout the United Kingdom regarding the fragility that enveloped a 96-year-old monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, on September 6, 2022. The image is part of the last images where the monarch can be seen alive (Jane Barlow / Getty Images)

It was the first time that the 96-year-old monarch, who had faced ongoing mobility problems in recent months, had held important audiences at her retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than Buckingham Palace.. That day, September 6, was the first time that he was photographed Your Majesty since she was seen arriving at the farm on July 21 for her summer vacation.

The Buckingham Palace spread the images taken while the monarch asked Truss to form a new government. The event was at noon (local time, 11:00 GMT), when the hitherto Foreign Minister arrived at Balmoral. The castle was the first time to host a meeting of this type in the reign of Isabel II.

“The Queen received (…) Elizabeth Truss in audience and asked her to form a new Administration. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands after her appointment as Prime Minister,” said the Buckingham Palace it’s a statement. Shortly before, the former prime minister Boris Johnson He had presented his formal resignation to the monarch, after having announced on July 7 his intention to resign.

The health of Queen Elizabeth II was very deteriorated. Her visibly emaciated hand showed that she was permanently attended by doctors and subjected to treatments. Despite her delicate state, she fulfilled her duty until the last moment (Jane Barlow / Getty Images)

The photo released by Buckingham Palace shows a monarch smiling and helped by a cane while shaking hands with the leader. Then more images were released, in which she is seen alone in the center of the large environment of symmetrical decoration. The meeting took place in a green-carpeted hall Balmoralwhich has matching green sofas, a leaf-patterned fabric chair, a roaring fireplace, and several old equine-themed paintings on the walls.

British media expressed their concern after seeing the images in which a weakened woman was seen, supported by a cane, thin and with her hands showing bruises as a result of serum lines or some medication supply. Two days later, Buckingham would announce his death. And the photograph taken that afternoon by Barlow it would be the last. And historical.

