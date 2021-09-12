The story behind the photo “The falling man”

(The Falling Man, Behind The Photo, TIME 2016)

Do you remember this photo?

In the United States, many want to erase her from their memories of September 11, 2001, she wrote Tom Junod in the magazine Esquire. The story behind her, however, and the search for the man in the image, are the most intimate connection we have with the horror of that day.

Resistance to the image started from the get-go, Junod writes in that article. “Surely they are birds, my love,” said a woman to her daughter, who was asking what she was seeing. “Put down that camera, don’t you have decency?” A policeman yelled at a passerby who was taking photos.

A man throws himself into the void after failing to endure the flames in the north tower of the World Trade Center. “The Falling Man” (Richard Drew / AP)

Of the thousands of images that shocked the world that day, perhaps there is one that summarizes the unpublished drama of what was experienced like no other. A photo that received dozens of awards and became an icon of the tragedy.

Magazine Time spoke with the photographer of AP Richard Drew, the man who shot his camera to portray what later became known as The Falling Man, The falling man.

Drew note that that day took the subway from Times Square to Chambers Street, the stop before the World Trade Center. The first thing he saw when he left the station, he says, were the columns of smoke in the two towers.

When he noticed that there were people coming out of the windows on the burning flats, instinctively pulled out the camera and started taking pictures. Until he made what would later be known as The Falling Man.

The man’s identity has never been officially declared. It is known that the image corresponds to the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and that it was taken at 9:41:15 in the morning of that fateful September 11, 2001.

It was not possible to recover or identify the bodies of the dozens of people who died when forced to jump into the void.

Richard Drew, the AP agency photographer who took the picture

In 2005, the spokeswoman for the New York Coroner’s Office, Ellen Borakovehe told the newspaper The Washington Post that the experts had already exhausted all the possibilities of the existing technology until then to recover and identify the remains.

But the doctors, he said, promised that they will never say “case closed”.

Photo sequences taken by Richard Drew

All the victims were declared dead by homicide caused by blunt traumaexcept the murderous kidnappers. Those who were forced to jump into the void were not declared dead by suicide.

The Falling Man is the title of a photograph taken by Richard Drew during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center, at 9:41:15 a.m.

Some have said that The Falling Man era Norberto Hernandez, chef of the restaurant’s candy store Windows of the World (Windows to the world) on the 106th floor of the North tower, according to the note dedicated to the photo in Wikipedia. Members of his family initially agreed, but upon closer examination of the clothing they were not entirely convinced.

It was Tom Junod, of the magazine Esquire, who for the first time, in an article published in September 2003, called the photo The Falling Man. According Junod, it was about Jonathan Briley, 43, an audio technician from the same restaurant and a resident of Mount Vernon, on New York.

Jonathan Briley

Jonathan Briley He worked at the Windows to the World restaurant. Some of your co-workers, looking at Drew’s photographs, they thought it might be The falling man. He was slightly dark skinned. He was over six and a half feet tall and 43 years old. He had a mustache and a goat and short hair. He had a wife named Hillary.

Briley’s father is a pastor, a man who has given his entire life to the devotion of the Lord. After September 11, 2001, she gathered her entire family together and asked God to tell her where her son was. He did not ask: he demanded it.

He used these words: “Sir, I demand to know where my son is”. For three hours straight, he prayed in a deep voice until he put all the grace he had accumulated in his life in the insistence of his appeal.

The next day, the FBI called him. They had found the body of his son. Miraculously, it was intact.

The pastor’s youngest son, Timothy, went to identify his brother. She recognized him by the shoes: he was wearing tall black boots. Timothy took one from her and took it home and put it in the garage as a souvenir.

KEEP READING:

20 years after 9/11: the shocking classified videos and photos that took almost two decades to see the light

The 30 most shocking images of the September 11 attack

The smell impossible to forget and that orange ball: when September 11 exploded before my eyes

Surviving 9/11: the ravages of trauma on mental health that persist 20 years after the attack

The last call from Osama Bin Laden one day before the attack on the Twin Towers