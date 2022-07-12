The story of Alan Wake 2 is monstrous, but in size: its script is Remedy’s longest

Sam Lake has shared a photograph with Clay Murphy with pages and pages already written of the game’s plot.

We do not know many things about Alan Wake 2, only that it is scheduled for next year and that it has a cinematic trailer with which Remedy carried out the announcement of the game during the celebration of The Game Awards 2021. However, those responsible continue to update us on how the work is going.

The most recent update comes directly from Sam Lake, writer and creative director of the title. In a message shared on his personal account Twitterhas published an image with Clay Murphy where multiple sheets are seen with the game’s script, which he says is the longest of their careers.

We have written more pages than everSam Lake“Shooting is underway with our stellar cast of actors. We’ve written a lot of pages alongside Clay Murphy, more than ever, I think (this story is a monster),” Lake says of the numbered second installment. “There will be more after a short summer break in this dark place called the writers’ room.”

Everything seems to indicate that there is still a lot of work ahead, although Remedy promised news after the summer after skipping the events of this period. Alan Wake 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, taking advantage of the new generation to offer what they call the most beautiful game in the history of the studio.

