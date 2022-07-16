The story of Creeper: the one considered to be the first computer virus on the internet, but with nuances

Today we are used to reading terms such as malware, ransomware, Trojan or computer virus. But this was not the case 50 years ago, when the internet world was still in its infancy and starting up, just like so were the malware. It was in 1971 when many people began to see a message on their ARPANET computers that said: “I’m a vine… Catch me if you can!”.

This phrase, which was something really new to many people, came from a program called Creeper, which has gone down in history as the first computer virus. But although today we all think that a computer virus can destroy the entrails of a computer, the Creeper was not malicious. The only thing he did was replicate himself and go from computer to computer showing that annoying phrase.

Doubts about whether this virus was really a virus

Creeper actually emerged as a project to fulfill a theory that was in the mind of engineer Robert H. This experiment, which was undoubtedly a success, tried to show that you could create a program that would jump from one computer to another via network.

The objective that was set at first was the DEC PDP-10 computers with the TENEX operating system. These were mainly in research centers and universities in the United States, being the perfect target to be able to attack directly, since it must be taken into account that in those years few computers were connected to a network.





But the real controversy that exists in this regard is precisely in itself, it could really be considered a computer virus. As we have mentioned before, Creeper did not do any damage to the devices infected. At most he aspired to print a file, but then he stopped. Then another computer was found, copied and deleted from the original computer. So his only mission was to jump from one team to another showing a random message.

Although what really gives it the name of a computer virus is that managed to expand quickly by several teams. This was a real challenge within the world of engineers who had not been able to achieve something before, that is known, making it possible to call it a computer virus without malicious capacity.

The first malicious virus in history

It was necessary to wait for later years to be able to discover the first viruses that were malicious for the devices. One of them was precisely Rabbit who could be reproduced endlessly by making copies of itself on a computer (hence its rabbit name). Making a large number of copies on a computer with few resources could clog the system, crashing it completely.





1981 also stands out for the virus Elk Cloner which was designed for Apple IIs that were considered vulnerable. In this case propagation method was via floppy disks, the method used to install software on this Apple II. From that moment on, all accesses to the boot sector were monitored, also jumping from computer to computer.

The “problem” that arose at this time is that there was hardly any knowledge of cybersecurity. This caused that although at first these viruses could be eliminated with a simple restart, they later evolved to be able to spread much more easily to all computers.