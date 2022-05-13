The story of Dinamic will become a television series by the creator of El Ministerio del Tiempo

The production adapts the book La Historia de Dinamic by the 3DJuegos JMV collaborator to the small screen.

For the veterans of this passion in Spain, it is impossible for us to forget the name of Dynamic Software, one of the most relevant companies in the industry at a national level about which much has been written, also in the pages of 3DJuegos. Now, his origin story will be brought to the small screen in a television series hosted by none other than Javier Olivarescreator of The Ministry of Time.

It is an adaptation The History of Dinamica book written by 3DJuegos collaborator and cartoonist Jesús Martínez del Vas, which covers the beginnings of this video game company founded by the Ruíz brothers more than 30 years ago, analyzing various great company classics over 336 pages, like Fernando Martín Basket Master, Game Over, Abu Simbel Profanation or Army Moves.

Produced by EO Media and Blackbox Media, the TV series has been described on Deadline as a cross between WeCrashed, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Luis Miguel: The Series, so it feels like the drama and the big moments are assured. .

“Dinamic is talking about the Spain of the 1980s, when I was young. When many of us refused to accept that Madrid was a black and white city, while London and New York were pure technicolor. It is showing the creativity that spoke and speaks Spanish to everyone. Without complexes and with pride”, explains Olivares. “We found a story that looks like something out of a movie, out of Hollywood or out of Silicon Valley, but it’s not. It’s real and it happened here in Spainin the 80s, in the midst of the crazy ‘Movida Madrileña'”, adds Ezequiel Olzanski, CEO of EO Media.

At the moment it is unknown on which platform or channel this series can be seen, as well as more specific details such as release date and number of episodes. Meanwhile, you can take a look at some of the articles by Jesús Martínez del Vas published in 3DJuegos, including one from Dinamic that talks about the revelation that turned PC Fútbol into the great hit of video games in Spain.

More about: The History of Dinamic, TV series and videogames and Dinamic Multimedia.