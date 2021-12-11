The story of Elden Ring stars in its new trailer and makes the wait until February unbearable

The promising game from From Software brings us a cinematic video with some of its most recognizable characters.

Elden Ring is one of the big promises of 2022, the new From Software game comes after a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice that signed with GOTY 2019 impeccable reviews that confirmed a creative who has managed to reap a dedicated fan base. Hidetaka Miyazaki will return on February 25, 2022 with Elden Ring, but first he left us a cinematic trailer focused on his story.

A story by George R.R. Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire, a novel adapted for television as Game of Thrones, will take us to the Midlands to discover the fate of the mysterious Elden Circle. The new trailer has left us some incredible scenes that have only made the wait until February more difficult.

In the trailer we have seen many of the characters that had been timidly appearing in the videos and images of the game since its presentation. In 3DJuegos we have already played its Closed Network Test for more than ten hours and we wanted to share our impressions for a formula as familiar as it is surprising.

The premiere of Elden Ring not only thrills players, expectations are also very high for Bandai Namco, with estimates for its first month of 4 million units sold. At 3DJuegos, readers gave their opinion on the game’s extensive gameplay trailer, mostly being convinced of From Software’s open world proposal.

