The story of Enter the Matrix, a video game with excessive ambition and many development problems

The term “shared universe” is very common today. In the cinema we can find the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has recently migrated to the small screen; also Riot Games’ attempt to use Arcane as a way to tell League of Legends stories beyond the video game. However, more than 20 years ago there was a first attempt by Hollywood to unite film and video games: Enter the Matrix.

I’ll be honest, despite being somewhat impatient to sit back in an armchair 18 years later to see the new Matrix movie, I didn’t give anything to see a continuation of the original trilogy in the cinema. Although the Hollywood industry has been recycling and recovering classic sagas —Including its protagonists, despite the fact that they have enough winters behind them— to be transferred to the cinema in order to gain new followers, The Matrix was a niche trilogy within the cinema. We are talking about a saga with its pluses and minuses, but tremendously imaginative and iconic. Matrix was the quintessential popcorn action movie from the late 90s and early 2000s. Not only did he create a school, he demonstrated what could be done with an original idea and ambition. With Matrix Resurrections we talk about a “back to basics” and the beginning of a highly probable new movie trilogy. But, why am I bringing the new tape out if we are talking essentially about video games? It’s known that Lana y Lilly Wachowski, to whom we owe the original Matrix trilogy, are lovers of video games, anime and manga.

Many of their inspirations for the Matrix came from Japanese works and they themselves wanted to experiment with the digital world no less than 21 years in the video game. We are talking about a golden age for interactive adaptations of renowned films, which is why a Matrix video game it wasn’t such a crazy idea. For this reason, Warner Bros. and the Wachowski sisters decided to delegate to Shiny Entertainment, Responsable of MDK and the classics Earthworm Jim, the development of this video game.

The requirements were simple: this production would have the two sisters as highest responsible and would adapt the first tape in its entirety. David Perry, CEO of the Shiny studio, flatly refused, considering that the Matrix was not going to be a success and spending time and resources on it was not within his plans. The result? One of the best movies of the 90s with a collection 8 times higher than what was invested in its development, four Oscars and an original idea that would mark the action genre during the following decade. Enter the Matrix it wasn’t such a crazy idea in the end.

The Matrix game was ambitious

At the same time that Warner gave the green light to the development of the last two installments of the Matrix, the Shiny Entertainment studio finally agreed to develop a video game of this universe, but it would no longer be a 1: 1 scale adaptation of the films, but a completely original product and necessary to understand the plot of the last two films. This was the two sisters’ little playground. Both knew the importance of the video game for popular culture and this industry had established itself as one of the most important and with the greatest growth forecast. In addition, there was something poetic about bringing the Matrix to a digital environment, so Warner Bros. placed a blank check on the table and sat patiently waiting for the result of this ambition.

All the departments involved Reloaded and Revolutions worked on Enter the MatrixSuch was the implication of the study – or the carte blanche they gave the Matrix universe rather – that practically all departments involved in the development of Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions they worked on Enter the Matrix, a unprecedented fact within both industries. Until now, the player had become used to second-rate products that emulated what we had seen on the big screen and added little to the story. They were little excuses to catch the movie-loving gamer with an interactive version of the same thing he had already seen. In this case, we are talking about a video game with a millionaire production – something more than $ 20 million excluding the advertising campaign– which would fill the gaps in these last two installments with an equally ambitious story starring two secondary films: Niobe y Ghost.

Such was the symbiosis between both productions that the sisters wrote the script for Matrix Reloaded with Enter the Matrix in the head. Everything had to come together in one small expanded universe of Matrix which would make the player and the spectator merge into one. David Perry recently recalled for GamesRadar the involvement of the directors in the video game, something that he considered as “the project More exciting we’ve never done. “Lana and Lilly Wachowski decided to shoot their own cinematic sequences with Anthony Wong (Ghost) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) at the film sets of the tapes themselves, allowing them to make use of the rest of the cast to record their voices, including the leading trio (Laurence Fishburne, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss). In total, the sisters filmed approximately an hour of live footage and more than 50 motion capture sequences. All this made up one of the most important deployments of the moment and, without a doubt, it was the biggest claim of Enter the Matrix, and maybe his biggest mistake.

The short time for development was a handicap for its developmentBoth artistic expressions had their pluses and minuses in previous years, but the feedback we have today between the seventh art and videogames was somewhat unattainable and inconceivable at that time. Yes, the adventure of the Smith and Wong characters helped complete the overall Matrix story, but the user I was not used to it to having to resort to the video game to close the plots of a movie. Lana and Lilly Wachowski did not think of the general public but of a gamer and film lover profile similar to themselves, with the time and passion to enjoy both stories.

For example, the physical change of the Oracle between the second and third installments it was due to the death of its actress, Gloria Foster, during the filming of Matrix Reloaded. Both directors were able to justify this change by arguing that event, but they decided to give a reason – something taken with tweezers if you ask me – within the video game itself that involved Sati as a daughter of two Matrix shows who would act as the successor to the Oracle once she is gone. They even filled in details of the Merovingian plot and his “disappearance” after the events of Matrix Reloaded. How does Niobe arrive to save Morpheus in the highway scene? The answer in Matrix Reloaded was vague: Link comments to Niobe that to find Morpheus he has to follow the police sirens. In the video game, Niobe and Ghost they replicate that same sequence on the road where they manage to keep most of the Matrix agents at bay. A minor detail, yes, but one that filled the void as if from a extended movie version it was.

Vampires in the Matrix? The follies of Enter the Matrix

Shiny’s title ran into two problems even bigger than the ambition of the two directors: the little time for development and the incessant brainstorming from movies that should have been reflected in the video game. Warner Bros. Studios was clear: “the game it was supposed to arrive at the launch of the film“This led the US study to redouble its efforts in a development of just two years for an ambition that perhaps was too big for them.

At a time when we had been able to enjoy the original Max Payne with its spectacular shootouts with the “bullet time“As an eye-catching device, a Matrix video game was inconceivable without the crazy slow-motion action we’d seen in the movies. So the studio had to adapt this style to a story that didn’t even revolve around the Chosen One, which frowned more than one.

As Trinity comments in the film, “No one has ever managed to move as fast as an agent.” It is true that both she and Neo manage to execute certain physically impossible movements and, we can even see them “stop time”, but we were facing a technical resource, and not narrative, used in the tape for the composition of action scenes. In the video game, Niobe and Ghost were able to dodge bullets and move at a speed similar to that of an agent, even rival one of them in direct combat.

The studio could not cope with the requests of the production company and the creative team, so it was even visually surpassed by other works that were released the same year such as Splinter Cell, Devil May Cry 2 or Silent Hill 3. We were facing a title third-person shooter with shootouts somewhat decaffeinated and very consistent melee combat for the time – this was the place where the more than 50 motion captures mentioned above were found – which were undoubtedly the best of a somewhat poor product.

But what if I tell you that Enter the Matrix it wasn’t a Matrix video game? Or, at least, some concepts did not fit within the original ideas and the Shiny studio had to fill in the gaps as best it could. Yes, the Matrix Reloaded mentions ghosts and vampires, but facing its own Vlad the Impaler in the video game it is something hilarious and curious. Let’s be honest, there is no minimally logical explanation for this, even within the follies that the Matrix trilogy puts on the table. In Enter the Matrix, the central plot of the Merovingian story arc —Character we go to to help Neo despite the fact that he in Reloaded manages to solve his problems with the antagonist by his own hand— takes us to his palace and a catacombs full of these inhabitants of the night.

Enter the Matrix achieved a not inconsiderable figure of 2.5 million copies sold in the month of its release



The second movie is quite subtle In this aspect, but the video game threw us into this underground world, stake in hand, to destroy all the vampires that we encountered. In Enter the Matrix we had everything, a plethora of ideas that led us to face Agent Johnson or emulate the chase down the highway to save Morpheus. We even had a local multiplayer mode as a kind of Tekken or Mortal Kombat to the delight of those who wanted a “What If?” pitting Niobe against a, humanoid police car? No kidding, it was the logic of Enter the Matrix.

This earned the title mixed reviews, with an abundance of very moderate reviews, though it was not reflected in sales. Enter the Matrix achieved in the month of its premiere – and that of Matrix Reloaded – the not inconsiderable figure of 2.5 million copies sold. Often times, this title is remembered with nostalgia by all of us who throw ourselves at it with curiosity, but that ambition took its toll on a project that with less could have done more. A quite curious concept which made it clear how little time the American studio had to work to develop a title that was due to arrive on the same dates as the film. A barrage of ideas with a budget and a rarely seen ambition.