The story of Felipinho, the 16-year-old jewel born in Brazil who shines in English football and could wear the Argentina shirt

Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile’s best plays at the Preston North End

The impact it generated Argentina champion of World Cup Qatar 2022 It has short and long term consequences. With a view to the next edition to be held in United States, Mexico and Canadathe Albiceleste He hopes that in the course of three and a half years, footballers will continue to appear who They can be options to wear the shirt of the selected national, even to prepare them in the youth teams. Among the promises that are already on the horizon, the name of Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile resonated on social media in recent weeks.

The 16-year-old currently plays in the Under-18 category of the Preston North End of the second division of England and, beyond being born in Brazil, His parents are Argentines, which opens up the possibility for him in the Albiceleste. The talented striker responded to an Instagram story with two Argentine flags and automatically appeared on the radar of fans who now ask him in the comments on his profile. to “bring the fourth star” in reference to the 2026 World Cup.

Under the nickname of Felipedemonstrates game by game all his offensive qualities and in his team’s recent victory 6-1 against Rotherdam United on the Youth FA Cup scored five of the goals. The compilation with his plays began to go viral on the Internet and there you can see how, based on dribbling, power and smell inside the area, he crowned an impressive performance to attract the attention of locals and strangers. With 18 annotations in the last 10 gamesfrom Argentina they are already observing it in greater detail for the future.

Felipe reposted a story with the flags of Argentina

Ryan Lowe, coach of the first team at Preston North End, has already warned that they have decided to promote him as soon as they can. “We want to have him on the team. He will come and train with us in some training very soon, when he finishes school.. It’s crazy, right? He is a fantastic talent and we have to follow him closely, and we are doing it, of course, ”she assured in a chat with Lancs Live.

And he added in this regard: “Once again, we cannot be blinded now by him and We have to take a little pressure off him, he’s still small. But he looks like an exciting player for us.”. Not only netizens were surprised by Felipinho: English media such as The Sun y The Mirror confirmed that both Manchester United and Liverpool sent scouts to monitor progress of the diamond of 16 years.

Some of the youngest names to appear on Lionel Scaloni’s pre-World Cup lists were those of Luke Romero (18), Alexander Garnacho (18) y Matías Soulé (19). as long as Federico Gómes Gerth (18) He traveled with the National Team to the Qatar 2022 World Cup as a sparring partner.

Felipinho is already in the sights of big clubs in England

Scaloni’s link with the youth coaches is permanent: Pablo Aimar y Diego Placente, who direct the Sub 17 and Sub 15 respectively, raise reports of the promises that appear constantly. The same goes for Javier Mascherano, coach of the Under 20s who will play the South American Championship in Colombia in January. All these names were pointed out by the Scouting Department, which is increasingly active. Dialogue is essential to shape the project in the long term and, with the recent consecration in the World Cup, the number of promises that will seek to wear the national colors will increase.

