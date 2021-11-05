The Story Of George Soros – How He Broke The Bank Of England

When a pipe bomb landed at George Soros’s New York City home in 2018 and the Hungarian government shut down his college, the world once again recognized the name of one of the most coveted currency speculators in the history of the financial industry.

There is a lot we don’t know about George Soros, the Democratic benefactor on the left and a globalist boogeyman on the right.

In spite of all the right-wing conspiracy theories about globalist plots, we know what he’s done in his career as an investor, and why he’s so popular now. After a single occurrence, Soros’s notoriety takes hold.

George Soros broke the Bank of England on September 16, 1992, which is known as “Black Wednesday” in the United Kingdom, but in the Forex market, it’s known as “George Soros Day.”

The phrase “smart money” refers to institutional wagers on a single asset that suddenly accumulates.

As an investor, you can always count on high volume to be a sign that the smart money is moving into a position just in time for an important event to occur.

What transpired next laid the stage for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union as well as furthering a moral crisis in Britain in early 1992, when Smart Money began to accumulate against the pound. The news broke on September 15th, and these traders, who were trading with currencies, immediately began dumping the British pound. The central bank was compelled by banking regulations to accept every transaction involving pounds. The Bank of England (BoE) devised a strategy for the next day to ensure that no contracts were issued outside of normal business hours.

The bank completed two orders of 300 million pounds at 8:30 a.m. on September 16th, but currency speculators continued to pressure the pound sterling.

Speculators were lured to purchase more pounds when the government stated at 10:30 a.m. that the benchmark interest rate will be raised from 10% to 12.0%.

Speculators pushed on with the full force, believing the UK’s government to be illegitimate. Desperation was on display when Sir John Major announced another raise in the early afternoon – this time by 15%. The most powerful instrument central banks have to keep the value of money in control is interest rates. There aren’t many days in a year when interest rates go up and down at the same time. Over context, interest rates in the United States have ranged between 0% and 2.25 percent for the previous 13 years, with small adjustments made to rates 3-4 times each year on average.

Currency Wars

The Jewish billionaire George Soros, who has donated 32 billion dollars to good organizations over the course of his lifetime, has come to symbolize all that is wrong with the extreme right.

His narrative starts prior to the 2008 financial crisis, the Trump administration, and his rejection of authoritarian governments and anti-Semitism in the Middle East and beyond.

A tangle of national currencies existed inside the European Union in 1976, and countries were scrambling to make sense of it all. The European Rate Mechanism (ERM) was formed by the financial institutions (ERM). Because of the ERM’s interdependence, member countries were compelled to artificially maintain the value of their currencies against one another in order to prevent sharp changes in the value of their currencies.

Initially, the United Kingdom resisted joining the group. Margeret Thatcher’s economics adviser termed the concept “half-baked,” and Britain rebuffed any involvement in the European Economic and Monetary Union (ERM). The German mark’s performance wooed UK authorities a decade later, and Westminster officials devised a smart scheme to exploit the ERM’s flaws.

George Soros was concerned that the United Kingdom was unfairly pitting itself against its European neighbors. As history demonstrates, the British pound was artificially inflated versus the German mark.

When the Bank of England decided to exchange the pound for the Deutsche Mark (Germany’s currency prior to the Euro), Soros was a leading voice opposing it. What followed wasn’t a surprise to investors who had been paying attention to the rising number of trades against the British pound.

Similar worries and bets against the Bank of England and the British government were made by other financial managers, such as Paul Tudor Jones and Bruce Kovner, prior to September 1992

When it came to maintaining artificially high exchange rates for the sake of European unity, writers Thomas Jaffe and Dyan Machan gambled that they wouldn’t be able to do so much longer.

Nothing could be stopped. Market sentiment, inflation, and the overwhelming pressure to decrease the pound’s price were all rejected by The Bank of England (BoE). By swapping the Deutsche mark for pounds, the central bank pushed additional money into the economy in an effort to preserve the inflated value of the pound.

Known as “Black Wednesday,” September 16 is a day in which Britain’s monetary policy went awry. George Soros shattered the Bank of England’s monetary policy on September 16th. Reputation was tarnished and money was wasted as a result of this occurrence both in the UK and throughout the globe.

In a single day, Soros’ short position against the British pound gained him $1 billion, and his hedge fund’s assets under management (Quantum Fund) grew from $3.3 billion to $7 billion in 1992, eventually reaching $11 billion in 1993. On the official side, Paul Tudor Jones made $250 million, while Kovner’s Caxton Corp made $300 million from the event.

Toward the close of the previous millennium, Quantum Fund became the world’s biggest hedge fund, but shortly after the dot-com bubble burst, it was overtaken by another hedge fund.