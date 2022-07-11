The story of Guillermo Vilas as never before told

Guillermo Vilas is a world tennis legend

Prior to Maradona o Messi (or Federer and Nadal), long before the Internet and social networks, when those entourages did not exist in which the athlete travels surrounded by an XXL entourage, a man, alone his soul, toured the planet winning matches and tournaments and gave this country an unexpected gift: a love for tennis that has not been extinguished until today. Hand in hand with the memories of a journalist who accompanied William Vilas in his years of glory and his greatest battles, this is the chronicle of a movie life, of a personality full of edges and of the talent and determination that made The Great Willy a perfect icon: the great national sports hero.

Undoubtedly the work of Luis Vinker It is an invitation to get to know in depth the career of one of the international legends who left his name in the golden pages of world sport.

As the author himself revealed to Infobaehis days with the legendary athletes marked an era for both:

“I think that -beyond all the routine that I had to cover, in terms of the chronicles of the tournaments or the reports- the most interesting thing was the experience of the shared trip to Australia. I tell part of this in the chapter dedicated to Vilas’s trips there, particularly at the end of 1978, during special moments in the country. There was a gloomy climate here and, furthermore, a war with Chile seemed imminent. We were very far away and communications -as I also tell it there- were scarce: we could talk on the phone in a hurry… Despite the fact that the Australian Open was a Grand Slam tournament, at that time it was a much smaller event than the others and with little journalistic coverage (we were just three foreigners: two French photographers and myself). Furthermore, as it was played at the same time as the end/beginning of the year parties, hardly anyone wanted to go. beyond that Vilas was already a superstar -and the most popular player in the Australiawhere tennis is also a sport with a great tradition and impact – perhaps with pitied to see me so young and lonely, and we were very close. He took me in the car to the tournament -it was half an hour from the hotel in the Center of Melbourne to the Kooyong, where it was played, almost in a suburb of that city- and I could also share some breakfasts or meals. That was impossible in any other tournament, besides Vilas y Tiriac They were very strict in concentration or in avoiding anything that violated their privacy. But anyway, at times they integrated me as if it was the teamso I -in addition to having to cover journalistically- could help with some paperwork and until it was custody from the locker room to order the fans who came to ask for autographs. I remember that especially, it was a kind of intermediary y They came to ask me for those autographs, or anything (the headband, even the stockings or whatever). There were already many Argentines, immigrants, so it was necessary to set up some time so that Vilas I would take care of them and in general, He did it willingly. All this, in any other place in the world and at another time, would have been impossible. We did it in the early days because, once it came into semifinals y final, his concentration was absolute and even I could not access it, except for the mandatory press conference. Although, once the tournament was over, of course he gave me the exclusive. I think he was aware that an Argentine (a media outlet, a journalist) had traveled there to cover something to which he attached a lot of significance, as he would prove over time. As I also think I mentioned somewhere, he returned several decades later to that ground in a production of ESPN and he was very moved, to the point of tears, remembering that first victory in the Australian Open in January 1979 (which he repeated a year later, when his father accompanied him). Those breakfasts, or when we went by car (where he and Tiriac talked about very technical issues, I didn’t put any sentences) were quite an experience. And on the eve of those days of Melbournealso had a similar treatment in sydney (in the previous tournament) where, in addition, he also invited us along with Cleric to share the Good night in a dream location by Sydney Harbor. It was one of the most pleasant evenings I remember. Until then I had the image of an unattainable idol but, that time, I was just one more, as I would be again much later (or perhaps never), when tennis became a memory. On that Christmas night Vilas he left his tennis obsession for a while, he remembered his relatives who were so far away and we all shared the same feeling. He was relaxed and smiling. I was rarely able to see him like this again while he was in a sports campaign, which happened for almost another decade, where the tension always accompanied him.

William Villas, unanimously regarded as the best Argentine tennis player of all time with a collection of 62 titles, among them four Grand Slam, He left a legacy that deserves to be passed down from generation to generation. installed in Montecarlowhere he lives with his wife, the Thai Phiangphathu Khumueang, The Best Of Phiangphathu Khumueang, and their four children, Willy remains in the collective memory of Argentines.

Vilas was born on August 17, 1952 in the Federal Capital, but a few days later his parents, maruxa y RoqueThey moved with him to Mar del Platato the house of Colon Avenue which he occupied during his childhood and adolescence, until he left for travel the world with a racket in hand.

The ‘lefty’ of the headband dazzled the circuit with the conquest of four major tournaments’, Roland Garros, the US Open in 1977plus that of Australia in 1978 y 1979. He also popularized a hit, big willywhich he patented forever and consists in impacting the ball between the legs and with his back to the net.

What is striking is that it is not was never recognized by the ATP as a number one in the world, even though in 1977 had a tremendous year in which broke all records, getting 130 victories in the season (won 57 matches in a row on clay) and own 16 titles.

Today, the legend enjoys the family he formed with Khumueangwith whom he had his children Andaninheir to his passion for tennis, plus two other girls, Intila y Lalindao, and the little one Guillermo.

El ex notable from the single made the decision at the beginning of 2017 to settle in Montecarloa place that suits him well since he won the Principality tournament twice, in 1976 y 1982. Without a doubt, Vilas was, is and will be number 1.

KEEP READING

Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match and qualified for the Wimbledon semifinals

The millionaire fine that Wimbledon could pay after excluding Russian and Belarusian athletes

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was accused of gender violence by his ex-partner