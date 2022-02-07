the story of how an EA ex became a video game villain

The pulse between artists and business It is practically unavoidable. Especially in a scene as industrialized as the video game, many visions are modified or drowned out by market studies, demographics, shareholder meetings and other factors completely divorced from the creative and artistic process.

One of the examples that comes to mind when reflecting on this topic is Shadows of the Damned, the collaboration between the eccentric Suda51 and the master of horror Shinji Mikami. Although I wouldn’t say that the title went wrong (despite its problems, I enjoyed it at the time), the work that I was able to play once it was released could not be further from what its creators had in mind when they began to consider its developing. This is the curious story of how the triple A industry took over a project very personal and the consequences of it, which are still felt today.

Kurayami, the beginning of darkness

It all started with a project that has already been forgotten by the public: Kurayami. A psychological horror video game focused on paranoia and the effects of being isolated and being heavily influenced by the work of the bohemian writer Franz Kafka. I’ll tell you in advance that this is what later became Shadows of the Damned, and if you’ve played the latter, you’ll know that they could be less alike.

“Suda couldn’t create the story he had originally thought of. This broke his heart.”

The game, for various reasons, ended up falling a bit into oblivion and was rescued by Electronic Arts, who seemed interested in the idea. But things went awry during development. “It became a completely different game. It was kind of disappointing. I think Suda couldn’t create the story he had originally intended, he had to rewrite the script several times. I think this broke her heart.” said Shinji Mikami, Suda’s friend and partner, as well as game director (who has been much more vocal on this topic). According to him, the problem is that Suda’s vision and the one they had in mind in Electronic Arts they were completely opposite, the publisher seeking a 100% mainstream audience, while Suda has always been characterized by having a more indie and unique spirit.

Mikami himself would speak of this time again later, in a documentary video dedicated to him on the YouTube channel Archipel. His words to recount the treatment received were quite harsh: without mincing words, the Japanese creative said that the North American company he lied to them to take ownership of the project and turn it into something very different from what it was going to be. “When I think about it, I regret that title a lot,” he said.



Source: “Shinji Mikami, Part 2: An Eclectic Journey – Archipel Caravan”

For audiences expecting Kurayami, Shadows of the Damned was a bit of a disappointment. For those who knew nothing of the original idea, the shooter from Grasshopper Manufacture and Electronic Arts was a fulfilling experience, even if it was far from being as memorable as, say, Killer 7. And there seemed to be the thing, removing subsequent testimonials.

Revenge and vindication through No More Heroes

If you’ve played Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, you’ll know that one of the main villains in Travis’ current story is called Damon Riccitiello (or Damon Ricotello in No More Heroes 3). Having the same last name as the former CEO of Electronic Arts (John Riccitiello) goes far beyond a simple gag or cameo, but it is in the thematic center of the work.

Despite having the usual Travis Touchdown craziness in its blood, Strikes Again is a self-referential title to the max. Collect video games from the so-called “Sudaverse” to guide the player through a very personal narrative in which could not miss this disastrous episode of the author’s life. Through the figure of Doctora Juvenile, a video game developer who suffers the betrayal and abuse of Damon Riccitiello, Suda51 goes one step further and he expresses himself in the work, as well as portrays the former EA executive.

The theme does not stop there, but even transcends one of the most technical sections of the game. One of the things in their promotional material that struck me the most was the emphasis on using the Unreal Engine to create the title. Being, at the time, exclusive to Switch, I thought it was a way to show off technology, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. And it is that currently Riccitiello no longer works at Electronic Arts, but is the president of Unity. In its own way, this was yet another cut of the sleeves for the North American executive





Of course, to say that the title is only about his brush with the businessman would be to stay on the surface. Teaming up with Devolver Digital and filling the game with references to many indie works, Travis Strikes Again is a protest against the triple A industry as a set. A vindication of the author’s vision and the artistic potential of the medium over multi-million dollar businesses and standards impossible to achieve without making excessive sacrifices on a human level.

Difference of perspectives: the public vs. the creative

Whenever I have seen this story mentioned, one of the reactions that has been repeated is the surprise that Suda had not “overcome” this. “But this was a long time ago, why doesn’t he turn the page?” is a recurring question that perhaps you have also asked yourself. But I think it’s important to reflect on how far apart we are the players of the works and their creatives, as much as we may like both.

Business eventually overcame his artistic vision and forced him to sacrifice his identity as a creator.

For me, Shadows of the Damned was a cool piece of work that could have been better. I would love to be able to enjoy the original Kurayami that Suda had in his head, but it’s not something that keeps me up at night no matter how big of a fan he is. In that aspect, that its development has not been what it was supposed to be has not become a formative aspect for me, and that is normal. On the other hand, for the Japanese creative the experience could not have been more different. After years of turning and planning a new story, it was changed and distorted against his will and having been lied to for one purpose: the money. Business eventually overcame his artistic vision and forced him to sacrifice his imagination and identity as a creator.

As a fan of this director and producer, I can’t help but feel happy to see that authentic miracles have taken place around his works. The Silver Case localization, The 25th Ward remake, two new No More Heroes games and a supposed remake of Flower, Sun and Rain These are things that I would have considered impossible 10 years ago.. It is clear that times have changed and, despite the fact that I have no illusions regarding the corporatism of videogames today, there is a greater tendency to respect the vision of the author and take this medium for what it is: a tool very powerful to tell stories, transmit sensations and connect through the interactive.