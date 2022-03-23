The story of IM Mastery Academy, the sect / pyramid scheme that captured minors using cryptocurrencies as bait

In March 2021, he appeared before the Spanish courts a collective complaint against the financial services ‘academy’ IM Mastery Academyaccusing those responsible for pyramid schemes with promises relating to the investment in trading and cryptocurrencies. In front of the complainants, the youtuber Carles Tamayo -in the media section- and the lawyer Carlos Bardavío -in the judicial-.

But anyone familiar with both names realizes that there is something strange here that goes beyond mere fraud: Tamayo is an expert in denouncing the ‘modus operandi’ of sects who came to record a report of their infiltration in the ‘Palmarian Church’, and Bardavío is the author of the book ‘Sects in Criminal Law: Dogmatic Study of Crimes sectarians’.

Today I have presented the collective complaint in the IML/IM MASTERY ACADEMY case with more than 450 testimonies of an international pyramid scheme initiate.

I leave you my intervention today live on the Antena 3 Public Mirror program talking about the matter. pic.twitter.com/ZROc2to95S – Carlos Bardavio (@carlosbardavioa) March 11, 2021

Indeed, both defined as “sect” this group that would have defrauded between 500,000 and 900,000 euros to 450 families capturing minors (sometimes up to 15 years) promising them teach them the secrets necessary to “get rich without working”… if they used to work (for free) doing the ‘networking’ for the company to help them attract more ‘awaken dreamers’ (‘awake dreamers’ in Spanish).

Jump ahead a year, to today: The National Police announces the dismantling of IM Mastery Academy after the arrest of a total of 8 people who formed the leadership of the organization.

DO NOT BE FOOLED! The main SCAMS in ONLINE PURCHASES and HOW TO AVOID THEM

“Welcome to the ‘Awaken Dreamers'”

The academy began operating in 2019, first locally in Barcelona and then throughout the national territory. It started by offering online lessons on trading short-term financial products. But, once the students were enrolled, the training aspect began to play a secondary role and the organization was dedicated to pressuring them to attract new students.

A prototypical case of pyramid schemes, in short… if it hadn’t been for the fact that the kind of pressure being put on these students was directed at them dropping out of school and severing ties with their familyencouraging even underage girls to leave their homes to live with members of the organization.

The CNMC had already classified them as a ‘financial beach bar’, but what was not known is that they were dedicated to capturing minors in parks and face-to-face events

A clear parallel with destructive cultseven if what we are talking about is a sect that used as bait the bubble created around the potential of cryptocurrencies, and as bait online teachings and social networks.

A year ago, Carles Tamayo recounted how those responsible for IM Mastery had contacted him through Instagram “when they saw that he had so many followers, to try to get me to join IM and share it with my audiencebut without knowing who I was or what my content was on YouTube. […] By making the case public on my channel, many people who wanted to report or tell me about their experience began to contact me.”