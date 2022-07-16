The story of Miguel Borja: the origin of the “Hummingbird” celebration, the day he ruined a title for River and when they wanted to stab him in Colombia

Borja’s presentation in River

In the midst of the blow that meant staying out of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Vélez in the round of 16, River Plate gave one of the great blows in the transfer market in South America by closing the landing of Miguel Ángel Borja, figure of Junior de Barranquilla and usual summoned to the Colombian national team.

The native of Tierralta, Córdoba (January 26, 1993 -29 years old-), will wear number 9 and will have the important mission of making up for the absence of Julián Álvarez, who was transferred in 21 million dollars to Manchester City. After several weeks of negotiations, those from Núñez achieved their signing after offering an amount close to 7 million dollars (their pass belonged in equal parts to those of Barranquilla and Palmeiras, although the Colombians had 100 percent of the federative rights) .

His beginnings in football were somewhat complicated, as he had to return to his town to help his family financially. However, he never lowered his arms and made his professional debut at Cúcuta Deportivo. The following year he was transferred to Cortuluá, a team that played in the Second Division.

Product of his speed and goalscoring efficiency, despite playing in Ascent, caught the attention of the Colombian Under 20 team. In a tournament played in Argentina in 2013 she was the great figure, along with her friend Juanfer Quintero, so that the coffee growers They will keep the title. At the World Cup, however, they were eliminated in the round of 16 at the hands of South Korea.

The goal of Borja to River with celebration of Topo Gigio

After wandering around La Equidad and Livorno in Italy, Miguel Borja had his first experience in Argentine soccer. Walter Perazzo, who was dazzled by his talent in that selection tournament, took him to Bahia Blanca Olympuswhere in one semester he scored three goals in 16 presentations (12 starters).

His most remembered goal was on Date 16 of the 2014 Transition Tournament in a 1-1 draw against River in the Monumental. This conquest greatly complicated the Millionaire of Doll Gallardo, as he ultimately lost the title race at the hands of Racing. “Marking River and taking the title from him was something special”, recalled the Colombian, who on that occasion decided to celebrate by performing the Topo Gigio, a celebration that Juan Román Riquelme immortalized. “That way, the River fans didn’t like it very much, but it wasn’t with the intention of offending them,” explained who will now have to defend the crossed red band on his chest.

The day a Junior fan wanted to stab Borja

In Independiente Santa Fe he won his first titles at club level, by lifting the local tournament (he contributed 10 goals) and the 2015 Copa Sudamericana, defeating Huracán in the final. Not satisfied with the minutes he had in the Bogotá team, he accepted the challenge of returning to Cortuluá, where he had an explosion that catapulted him, as a result of his 19 celebrations in only 21 presentations.

Being the scorer of the moment in his country, he became the bet of Atlético Nacional de Colombia to lift the Copa Libertadores. The striker did not disappoint and was key in the semifinals against San Pablo (he contributed all four of his club’s goals in the series) and in the final against Independiente del Valle (he scored the winning goal in the second leg). Over there shared campus with Franco Armanione of the great idols of the current River Plate squad.

In addition to reaching the final of the South American, Borja also lifted the Copa Colombia trophy, in which he experienced a moment that bordered on tragedy. A woman, a supporter of Junior de Barranquilla, eluded police controls, entered the locker room and tried to stab the soccer player.

“I don’t understand why a woman with a gun entered the stadium. Fortunately, she has passed. It will be God who judges her. As soon as I felt the prick I realized that she had scratched me. I immediately turn around and see that she runs away making a gesture as if to say this happens to you for beating us. I still think that the main responsibility lies with the police. How is it possible for an armed person to enter a stadium? I never provoked people, I was only with my family on the pitch, ”she outlined at the time to The viewer.

Miguel Borja performs the Hummingbird step with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Grosby)

His high level in Paisa Green He took him to Palmeiras, where he won the Brazilian championship in 2018. That year was very special for Borja, since was part of José Néstor Pekerman’s World Cup list to play in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Although he only played one minute, entering at 89 minutes for Radamel Falcao García in the 1-0 loss against Senegal at the Samara Arena. Then the team would be eliminated on penalties in the round of 16 at the hands of England.

In 2020 he returned to his country to defend the Junior shirt and win the Super League that same year. In this stage by the Tiburón he returned to cross paths with River Plate. This time he was in the 2021 Copa Libertadores, in which he showed all his goalscoring power in the two matches in the group stage: he scored the discount in the Monumental and equality in Barranquilla.

Then he played the Copa América, where had a sharp confrontation with the Back Martínez and immortalized a celebration that at this time is all the rage among millionaire fans: hummingbird walk It consists of a rapid movement coordinating your feet and your outstretched arms.

Given the fury that unleashed among the fans of the national team, seeking to imitate his steps after each conquest with the national shirt, it was the athlete himself who was in charge of explaining the origin of this particular celebration: “My son Samuel does a lot of celebrations and he told me to invent a new one and we did it, it’s called ‘El Colibri’”.

Borja teaches how to make the Hummingbird celebration



The centre-forward, who so far this year has provided 16 cries in 27 games in Colombia, will meet up again at River Plate with his partner Juanfer Quintero. “With Miguel I have a great friendship. Not only from inferiors of the national team, but in Envigado, at 12 years old. I was able to play with him, I’ve known him for a long time. Over time he was reflected in the performances together in the selection. He is a striker who leaves the midfielders calm because of his movements, because of his way of defining, ”the midfielder released during a press conference.

“I remember that one day, being in the national team, I told him that we could continue the story in River. He told me that he was going to bring it up. I know Juanfer from the age of 12. I was with him in Envigado, and being able to be here, in this beautiful institution, is a blessing and a privilege”, added the striker.

In addition to the Colombian connection that he can have with Quintero on the field, in Núñez they are also excited about his important scrolls. Miguel Borja is the third historical scorer in Conmebol tournaments, with 38 goals (only behind Hernán Rodrigo López -39- and Alberto Spencer -54-). 23 were in the Copa Libertadores and the remaining 15 in the Sudamericana.

For his part, with the jersey of his country, he participated in 19 official matches, in which he scored five goals (Colombia’s scorer on the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup) and provided an assist.

Will he continue the legacy of Juan Pablo Ángel, Rafamel Falcao García and Teo Gutiérrez in River Plate?

KEEP READING:

The new River that Marcelo Gallardo thinks after the departures of Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández

Another bad news for Gallardo’s River: Benfica is now taking Enzo Fernández

The complete story of Julián Álvarez after the end of his brilliant stage at River Plate: what Gallardo told him at his farewell