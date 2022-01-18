The story of Robert Lewandowski, the goalscorer who won The Best award for Messi for the second time

Soccer Football – Bundesliga – FC Cologne v Bayern Munich – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany – January 15, 2022 Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski gestures as he scores their first goal that is later awarded after a VAR review REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

History will say that in the midst of that eternal hegemony between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo that lasted for more than a decade in world football, a few managed to filter out. Robert Lewandowski You can brag about it: you snatched The Best award twice. He is one of the few, along with the Croatian Luka Modric, who managed to burn his name between the dominance of these two legends. Those times when he began his football career in Poland, and they made fun of him for being too skinny to look weak, they seem distant for him now converted into one of the scorers top in the world and in a record-breaking machine at Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski He scored 69 goals in 59 games in 2021, the year in which he won the German Super Cup and the Bundesliga with the Bavarian team. A spectacular brand of a striker who usually surprises many times from the start, following his father’s precept Christopher, former judo champion and professional soccer player, and deceased at 49 years of a heart attack: “Do now what you can do later”.

Robert born in warsaw the August 21, 1988 and the first soccer steps were taken in the MKS of his city. To the 15 years, in 2004, passed to the Delta and the following year to the popular Legia Warsaw. Those were times when he was not focused, it was his rebellious time. He stole his parents’ car to run illegal racing in the woods with his friends without even having a driver’s license, threw bananas at policemen and even he threw a table at a teacher who failed him in an exam.

With the death of his father, he even considered hanging up his boots but from that he emerged with a devastating force despite the fact that he could not continue in his team and ended up in the Znicz Pruszkow on the 2006/07 season, which he helped to ascend to the First Division with his 15 goals and then, in the top flight, he reached 21 and again attracted the interest of a big club in Poland, the Lech Poznan. Not more than a month had passed when his then agent Cezary Kucharski had brought an offer from Sporting Gijon, which had just been promoted to the Spanish First Division after a decade, and days later, Zaragoza and Tottenham were already competing for their pass, but none wanted to invest the 5 million euros required.

He did not have an easy start at Borussia Dortmund but it was there that Robert Lewandowski became known to the world with his goals (AFP)

His debut in Lech Poznan It was for qualifying for the UEFA Europa League, in the first round, against FK Khazar Lankaran from Azerbaijan. He came on as a substitute and scored the winning goal. And in his league debut against GKS Belchatow, also entered from the bench and scored after 4 minutes. He finished the season as second in the scoring charts. Already in the second season he scored 18 goals, was the top scorer, and his team was champion of the Polish league.

No one was surprised then that at the end of the 2009/10 season will go to Borussia Dortmund who directed Jürgen Klopp (current Liverpool manager) by €4.5 million and there I would win two Bundesliga titles in a row, although its beginning was not happy at all.

clop had summoned him to be spare part of the Argentine Lucas Barrios but he had no weight in the team’s journey and even his fans began to call him Chancentod (wasting chances) and the press did not understand what they had hired him for. It seemed very fragile for the Bundesliga. “I expected more play, more goals, and that he would withstand contact better. It’s not on his level.”, he even said clop, not used to airing this kind of criticism.

But Lewandowski did not give up and came to work six hours a day in the gym to gain muscle mass, because it was already a problem that he dragged from Poland and that he reflected in his undergraduate thesis of Physical Education and Sport, when he preferred to tell his own case to graduate from the Warsaw Wyzsza and then retold it in his autobiographical book “My True Story”.

Both in his university work and in his book he recounted his self-improvement story who later also used the Huawei brand in a spot: they blamed him for looking weak and very skinny, he worked a lot on his physique, but he even had to give up football momentarily at the age of 17, although he never gave up.

“His legs looked like sticks and when he carried the ball it seemed like it was going to split in half. I told him to eat bacon”said Krzystof Sikorski, coach of Legia Warsaw while his mother Iwona – professional volleyball player and became vice president of the Partyzant Leszno football club – remember that “He liked sweets a lot so he bought me a cake for every goal he scored”, but they dispensed with their services.

His persistence and unwavering faith made him perform fully in his second season at Borussia Dortmund, in a large offensive triangle with Mario Götze Y Marco Reus. He was already a protagonist in the team and not only won the Bundesliga but to close the year, he marked a hat-trick Bayern Munich in the German Cup final.

Lewandowski is married to Anna Stachurska, who was a bronze medalist at the 2009 Karate World Cup (AFP)

But his great campaign, the one that led him to consideration as a top player, was in the 2012/13 season. In the Champions put 10 goals in 13 matches and his team reached the final, in which they were defeated 2-1 by Bayern, although they scored the four goals against Real Madrid in the semi-final (4-1) and in the Bundesliga he managed to convert goals in 12 consecutive games and scored 24 in total, although he was one of Stefan Kießling.

In the 2013/14 season, colored by his announcement that in June he would go to Bayern, framework 20 goals and was the top scorer of the tournament. To the Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund’s national rival arrived for the 2014/15 season free of charge, for freedom of action.

Already in the Bavarian team, he came to score five goals in a game, on September 22, 2015. At the break against Wolfsburg, Bayern lost 1-0 and entered the second half, as an alternate. He equalized in the 51st minute and in a span of 9 minutes, scored four more goals. That itself allowed him to enter four Guinness records together: the fastest scorer of a hat-trick, poker and re-poker in the Bundesliga, and the substitute who scored the most goals in that competition. “It’s the biggest thing I’ve seen in a field”, said later his DT Joseph Guardiola. In that week he scored ten goals because he also scored three against Dinamo Zagreb for the Champions League and two against Mainz.

In 2017, always with many offers from the top clubs in Europe – among them, several times rumors brought him closer to Real Madrid – he was about to leave Bayern. your agent Mike Barthel He even said that he was “disappointed” and that “he had never seen it like this before” after the DT Carlos Ancelotti will not call him up for the last Bundesliga game, in which he was going to try to be the tournament’s top scorer. However, he continued.

From 1.85 meters tall and 78 kilosIn addition to being one of the top scorers in the history of German football, just behind the likes of Gerd Müller and Klaus Fischer, Lewandowski is the captain of the Polish national team, in which he made his debut on September 10, 2008 against San Marino for qualifying for the 2010 World Cup and scored a goal. Before, he had played three games with the U-21 team. On October 5, 2017, he became the top scorer in the history of his team with his triplet against Armenia (6-1) and thus surpassed the soccer legend of his country Wlodzimierz Lubanski (played between 1963 and 1980) with 48 goals in 75 games and who had said in 2015 that Lewandowski would never beat his record.

With the growth of Lewandowski, many Polish fans are still excited about the chance that the team reappears in the foreground as in the ’70s and early ’80s, with that generation of Deyna, Lato, Gadocha about Szarmach e incluso Lubanski, who could not play the 1974 World Cup due to injury, or later Boniek in Spain 1982.

Lewandowski play attack with Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), in a squad that has goalkeepers from the category of Lucasz Fabianski (West Ham) y Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), defenders like Kamil Glik (Monaco) or his former partner Lukas Piszczek (B. Dortmund) and midfielders like Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) and Pyort Zielinsky (Napoli).

Robert Lewandowski was the captain of Poland in the 2018 World Cup in Russia (REUTERS)

But one of his biggest frustrations in his career was taken in the past Russia World Cup 2018, when the polish national team was eliminated early, in the first round, after falling to Colombia. One of his biggest was the early elimination of the 2018 World Cup with Poland. “You can’t get anything out of nothing” and “it’s no use fooling yourself, we were the weakest”, was sincere before the press. “I could be angry with myself if I had missed opportunities, but I didn’t have any”, was justified.

In 688 club games scored 510 goals and in the national team, he played 130 games and scored 74 goals.

Robert Lewandowski won the Golden Boot this season, the award for the top scorer in European football (Reuters)

Ever, Johan Cruyff described it as “He doesn’t have an excessively refined technique but he is very easy to score and he specializes in that, whether it’s with his head, chest or feet. It doesn’t matter: the end justifies the means.”. He says he feels “a 9 and a half” both for his scoring ability and for putting together attacks with his teammates.

His sister Milena is also dedicated to sports. He is a professional volleyball player and played several times in the under-21 team. Lewandowski is married to Anna Stachurska, who was a bronze medalist at the 2009 World Karate Championships.. They were married on June 22, 2013 in Warsaw and in 2017 Klara, their firstborn, was born.

He is very catholic and appears very linked to religion. usually pray before games and participates in Catholic mass media campaigns.

This Monday he prevailed in the election of The Best about Lionel Messi Y Mohamed Salah, and thus managed to take revenge on the Argentine who had snatched the Ballon d’Or from him a few weeks ago. The 33-year-old striker continues to make goals and history, and his next goal will be to lead Poland to another World Cup.

