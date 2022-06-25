The story of Sonic Frontiers is deeper than we think: it will deal with melancholy and tragedy

Screenwriter Ian Flynn confirms that the SEGA game will have a less light tone than some previous installments.

Week by week we are learning more about Sonic Frontiers. For example, we have seen different gameplays that teach us what it will be like to travel through their world, and even from SEGA have revealed that the duration of the main campaign will occupy between 20 and 30 hours.

But what will his story be about? The screenwriter Ian Flynn has been able to speak with IGN about it and, although we already observed a very particular music and an atmosphere that invited mystery, he has confirmed that the main theme of the story is melancholyOr at least that’s how he would define it.

Melancholy is a good word to define historyIan Flynn“Melancholy is a good word to define the story. The sonic indomitable spirit It takes him on an adventure and allows him to help his friends in their personal challenges,” explains Flynn, who ensures that the characters we meet will see their identity shaped by their interactions with Sonic.

In addition, the writer has confirmed that less light topics will be discussed than on other occasions. “There are also the secrets of the Starfall Islands and how the tragedies of the past they take us on an adventure to the present day,” says Flynn. “Sonic’s ‘never say never’ personality is put to the test.”

With no delay in sight, the release date for Sonic Frontiers on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch is set for sometime in 2022. It should be noted that, for SEGA, Frontiers is no exceptionbut it is the main bet for the future of the blue hedgehog in video games.

