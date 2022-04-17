The story of Steve Hodge, the man behind the controversial auction of Maradona’s most iconic shirt: the innocent advice that will make him a millionaire

Hodge with the shirt that belonged to Maradona and will be auctioned

Already a member of the pantheon of coaches in football history, the mythical Brian Clough faced a major challenge: to rejuvenate the squad of the Nottingham Forest two-time champion of Europe. After accomplishing an impossible feat for a team that in five years had gone from being a member of the English second division to winning the European Cup twice, the English genius had a favorite among the names he had chosen for renewal: Stephen Brian Hodge.

known worldwide as the owner of the Argentine shirt with which Diego Armando Maradona materialized the Hand of God and scored the best goal in football history in the second half of the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup in MexicoHodge was born in Nottingham on October 25, 1962. A football fan, he grew up admiring the world champion Brazil who in 1970 amazed the world with a quintet of number 10s that are recited from memory: Pelé, Tostao, Jairzinho, Gerson and Rivelino.

At the age of 15, he joined the club in his city and was a privileged witness to the most glorious days of a Nottingham Forest team that today plays again in the second category of England. A fine and elegant midfielder, he could play both centrally and on the flanks. Hodge combined his outstanding offensive presence, creativity to assist his teammates and a considerable scoring quota, with a defensive commitment that made him a player ahead of his time.

Brian Clough immediately adopted him as one of his new symbols: “He was very smart. His player management was brilliant. He knew me since I was a kid and he knew what buttons to push with me to make me angry, because he knew I was a better player when I got angry. He would say something sarcastic to me about my clothes, about my haircut, in a funny way that made people laugh and he knew it would bother me, ”Hodge recalled years later in an interview with Champions Speaker.

His debut took place on the last day of the 1981-82 season against Ipswich Town.the first performance of a stage that lasted until 1985 when it was transferred to the Aston Villa. During that first era, Hodge played 123 games, scored 30 goals and he was voted the club’s supporters’ player of the year in 1983 before being sold for £450,000.

Hodge in Diego’s mark during that duel on June 22, 1986

His cycle in the Villains was brief and with ups and downs, just one season in which he did not live up to the expectations projected by his talent. The Tottenham It was his next stop, a stage in which coach David Pleat decided to place him on the left in an attack that was reminiscent of Brazil in 1970 with five forwards. It was in White Hart Lane where he shared a team with Osvaldo Ardiles in a formation that succumbed in the final of the FA Cup in 1986-87.

But Clough was always attentive to Hodge, whom he brought back to Nottingham Forest in 1988. Once again a permanent presence in his formation, he was part of the group present at the Hillsborough tragedy, that fateful April 15, 1989 in the that 97 people died crushed against the fences of the stadium after an avalanche. His second stage lasted three years, relegated by the appearance of the great Roy Keanewhich moved him to the substitute bench in the fall in the FA Cup final at Wembley against Tottenham.

Clough’s decision was the end of his time at Nottingham and the Leeds United he disbursed 900,000 pounds to incorporate him into his discipline. Although it was difficult for him to maintain his regularity as a starter, he contributed seven goals in 23 games to the cause of the English First Division champion. Some were decisive, like the one he scored on September 21, 1991 in a 1-0 win against Liverpool. Hodge was the team’s third leading scorer behind Lee Chapman and Rod Wallace, who scored 16 and 11 goals respectively.

That was the last stellar appearance of Hodge, who in 1994 left Leeds in a career that was beginning to fade. After a loan to Derby Countywore the jerseys of the Queens Park Rangers and of Watford before emigrating to Hong Kong on a short-lived exotic adventure. On his return to England he signed with English deep promotion team Leyton Orient but barely played a game before his final retirement.

Beyond his career at club level, it was his performances in an England shirt that made his name globally popular. Hodge, then at Aston Villa, had made just three appearances for his country when Bobby Robson, who had built a surprising UEFA Cup-winning Ipswich Town and would go on to manage PSV, Porto, Sporting, Newcastle and Barcelona, enlisted as one of the 22 summoned to face the Mexico World Cup 1986.

The English campaign started with an unexpected defeat against Portugal and an even more unexpected draw against Morocco. Hodge had entered as a substitute against the Portuguese and repeated against the Moroccans due to the injury of Bryan Robson, star and captain of Manchester United who was considered one of the best players on that squad. Given the significant loss, the coach opted for Hodge to replace him in the starting line-up for the urgent duel against Poland. Outstanding in the victory against the Poles, in the round of 16 he scored the first of the three goals with which England thrashed Paraguay to get into the top eight of the tournament.

Bobby Robson summoned him for the 86 World Cup and ended up with a place among the starters

With the 18 stamped on his back, Steve Hodge started at the Azteca Stadium against Argentina on June 22, 1986. In an emotionally charged meeting, he was the silent protagonist of an afternoon that would define the rest of his life: his 315-page autobiography, published in May 2010, has an image marking Diego and is entitled “The man with the Maradona shirt ”.

But the exchange of shirts that happened after the match and made Hodge a global celebrity by keeping one of the most precious treasures in football history was not the only story that involved the English midfielder on that Mexican day. Hodge was, inadvertently, the one who served Maradona the ball to score the goal with his hand in the 51st minute. Hodge, who was guarding Jorge Valdano almost inside the area as Maradona advanced through the gate of the English area, tried to break Valdano’s control but, instead of clearing the ball, he decided to try a back pass to his goalkeeper.

At that time, the rules established that the goalkeeper could take a pass from a teammate with his hands, a law that motivated Hodge to try a cross back so that Peter Shilton could catch the ball. But Maradona took advantage of the opportunity, beat Shilton in the jump and scored with his fist to unlock the partial 0-0 on the scoreboard. Hodge did not join the immediate complaints of his companions due to Diego’s definition: years later he recognized that at that time he had not seen the hand of God.

Four minutes later, Hodge would once again witness an unforgettable moment: he was meters from Maradona when, after Héctor Enrique’s pass, he began the run that crowned him the best goal in football history. Despite Gary Lineker’s stoppage nine minutes from time, England said goodbye to Mexico and Argentina celebrated one of the biggest wins of all time.

As his teammates stormed off into a seething locker room, Hodge stayed on the field to answer questions from Jim Rosenthal in a two-minute interview. After fulfilling his media obligation, Hodge went down the ramp towards the changing rooms and met Maradona, who was waiting to comply with the anti-doping control. It was then that Hodge recalled Brian Clough’s advice in a meeting between Nottingham Forest and Barcelona held in 1984: the coach had recommended to his squad that they keep some memory of the Ten.

Maradona’s family denied Hodge and alleges that the shirt to be auctioned is the one from the first half. However, the house that organizes the bid commissioned studies that offered evidence that it would be the cloak with which Pelusa scored the goals against England

In Mexico, Hodge did not hesitate and asked for the shirt. Without knowing it, the Englishman had taken a garment that decades later would be valued at millions of dollars. Already in the English locker room, Hodge put it in his bag before the eyes of an angry squad. Such was the atmosphere behind closed doors that even some of his companions questioned the exchange, a statement they maintained over time.

Hodge’s jersey was short-lived in the hands of Maradona, who traded it with Oscar Garre for Gary Lineker’s No. 10. Hodge is still, at least until it is auctioned at Sotheby’s from next April 20 (they hope to raise between 5 and 8 million dollars), owner of the jacket that became a relic on the sacred ground of the Azteca and that, as if it were a talisman, forever transformed his life.

