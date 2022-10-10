The story of the Argentine who is the leader of Barcelona and got Messi to promote the dulce de leche he makes

José Caro, the Argentinian dulce de leche entrepreneur who manages Barcelona’s women’s volleyball

He still remembers with a smile when in 1985, after having been an accountant in a bank and having worked in a tannery, he told his mother, in Córdoba, that he was going to Barcelona “for six months”, but he stayed to live for 37 years. Jose Caro It has a factory with eighty employees, it exports dulce de leche from a brand that Messi himself came to promote, and other Argentine products to thirty countries around the world and is responsible for women’s volleyball at the Barcelona Football Club.

– How is it that going to Barcelona for six months, he stayed to live for 37 years?

– I had already been in 1980 on the graduates’ trip to the Faculty of Economic Sciences and I had liked it a lot, and in 1985, when Spain’s entry into the European Economic Community was already being considered, I thought it would be a good opportunity to investigate how that worked, the markets, and we went with my brother Alejandro and luckily, it went well. We grew first by importing Argentine products, and then, with the restrictions on entering the country, we believed that we could manufacture these products here to sell them in the country and abroad and, in this way, we solved the problems of gastronomic nostalgia for the compatriots abroad. Today we sell our products to the European Union, the United States, Israel, Australia and the Arabian Peninsula.

– Even Lionel Messi promoted his products…

– Yes, he came to promote our dulce de leche “Márdel”, of which he is a consumer.

– So you came to treat him…

– Yes, we had to coincide with his great time at Barcelona. My brother treated his brother Rodrigo more and I coincided with Jorge, his father, on a flight in which he touched me next to him and there was an approach. We also got to coincide a lot with the Messis at the “Las Cuartetas” pizzeria on Santaló Street, although each one at his table, of course.

– And how is it that someone like you, a successful businessman, manages to manage Barcelona’s volleyball?

– I arrived through my children, Mabel, Elida and José Camilo, who started playing it at Club L’Ametlla del Vallés, a city that is 35 kilometers from Barcelona. I was president of that entity for seven years and I retired when I left everything on track, and two years later they came to see me from Barcelona so that I managed the women’s volleyball part. That was five years ago.

José Caro with players from the Barcelona women’s volleyball team and club leaders

– So your family is completely linked to volleyball.

– Yes, my three children have played. The greatest of hers was a member of the national team between 2013 and 2019, I even traveled to see her in Poland in front of eight thousand people who paid her admission. She also played for Barcelona, ​​Bordeaux in France and Charleroi in Belgium. My second daughter plays beach volleyball and my son is the technical director of the Sabadell Swimming Club and also plays and was runner-up in Spain.

– And how is the present of the Barcelona Volleyball Club?

– We are associated with Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​although with a different legal personality, but we represent the entity and receive financial support that has helped us a great deal to form competitive teams for fifteen years. The first team has financial compensation and a lot of time is dedicated to it, and there has to be a commitment for travel and other issues.

– Barcelona is in Superliga 2 at the moment…

– Yes that’s how it is. The tournament begins on October 8 and we have a competitive team to try to return to Superliga 1, in which we reached the final four seasons ago, something that a Catalan team had not achieved since Espanyol in 1992. When we reached the final and then we went down, I checked in the statistics that usually, the teams that reached the final of the tournament, then disappeared due to the effort and wear and tear that this implies. It happened, for example, to the one who beat us, Logroño.

– And why does that happen?

– Because the girls of the team that wins the tournament begin to receive interesting economic proposals from Italy or Germany, because Spain still does not have the boom of other countries although volleyball is growing and expanding. You have to look for solidity so that success does not take you away. We had to go down and now we are looking to return to the elite.

Photo of Messi promoting José Caro’s dulce de leche

– And it gives them the structure for that?

– Well, we have 280 players practicing volleyball, from seven-year-old girls to seniors and in the summer, up to five hundred, even in the summer a whole team came from Italy with a high-level coach. We also dedicate ourselves to training girls, but we know that very few of them later make a living from volleyball, although many already get important scholarships to go to the United States, to represent the universities there, but a lot of that is achieved thanks to to what the Barcelona shield represents. Two or three girls usually go a year and then it’s up to them.

– Are there currently Argentine players at Barcelona?

– Yes, we currently have Celia Paterno and Valentina Galiano, who played the 2020 World Cup with the National Team. Recently we had Lucía Breguer as DT, and the current technical director is another compatriot, Adrián Fiorenza.

– Does volleyball have a chance to grow in Spain?

– Look, although it is still below many sports in Spain, in recent years it has gone from 2,500 federated player licenses to 15,000. It is a sport that is being updated and in fact, volleyball in the world is one of the three sports with the most federated players along with soccer and swimming. In Barcelona it is becoming more and more popular because volleyball is participatory and social.

– And how do you rate Barcelona now, with so many changes? Do you breathe another air?

– Without a doubt. There is another hope after the blows that Messi’s departure and the pandemic meant. The club is trying to get ahead and is very focused on getting there soon.

