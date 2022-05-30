the story of the man behind zelda

Although its original ideologue was Shigeru Miyamoto, also the creator of Super Mario, the name that everyone associates with The Legend of Zelda is, unquestionably, that of Eiji Aonuma. A developer who has been at the helm of the franchise for over two decades. And the person responsible, ultimately, for the most controversial decisions that the saga has starred in. This is his story.

At first glance, Eiji Aonuma’s profile does not look like that of an ordinary video game designer. In fact, no one in his right mind could have imagined, knowing his background, that he would end up working in the technology industry… and more linked to a saga like Zelda. Because Aonuma descends from a family of craftsmen with a long tradition behind him. From a very young age he got used to working with wood, devising all kinds of gadgets; but with special interest in dolls Karakuritraditional puppets with more than three centuries of history that became very popular for performing small actions without any human interaction.

Aonuma graduated from the Tokyo University of Fine Arts without really knowing what to dedicate his future to. The only thing he excelled at was creating those puppets. It was during one of his exhibitions that he met some game developers, which in his own words fueled his interest in that industry. So thanks to the mediation of Yoichi Kotabe, one of Nintendo’s greatest veterans and a graduate of the same university, Aonuma got a job interview with Shigeru Miyamoto in person.

Someone like Aonuma could only have entered the video game industry through the door of NintendoIt is evident that someone like Aonuma could only have entered the video game industry through the door of Nintendo. Because unlike other studies, the Kyoto corporation has shown that it has no interest in the technical knowledge of its employees. True to the eternal mantra of its president, the late Hiroshi Yamauchi, who once stated that great games can only be created by artists, Nintendo was filled with profiles from the world of design and art. The vivid demonstration, indeed, was Miyamoto himself, who had never expressed any interest in the video game industry. In this sense, Aonuma responded perfectly to this same profile. Video games had never caught his attention in the slightest.. And in fact he confesses that he had never even tried any before. The first one he played, already within Nintendo, was the mythical Dragon Quest series, the first installment that his girlfriend at the time lent him.

If Aonuma got into Nintendo it was, I have no doubt, by wooing Miyamoto. The Nintendo guru has never hidden his fascination with puppets. In fact, he has confessed that he sees video games as a kind of virtual puppet theater, like the ones he liked to make in his youth. So surely Miyamoto was delighted to have in his ranks someone capable of building such sophisticated puppets. Also, the developer found in Aonuma a kind of soulmate, since he was also fascinated by music (both have their own semi-professional group) and working with his own hands. In Aonuma’s words: “It turned out that he loved the dolls I brought him. He said, ‘If you want to do stuff like that, you’d be fine working at Nintendo.’ And that’s how I decided to work for the company.”

Aonuma’s first jobs at Nintendo were strictly artistic character. For example, the sprite design of Mario’s Open Golf, better known in the West as NES Open Tournament Golf. His first project as a director was in 1996, at the helm of Marvelous: Mohitotsu no Takarija, an unknown adventure game for the Super NES that was never released outside of Japan. It is thanks to his work on this video game, in his opinion, that Miyamoto decided to count on him in the development of his later masterpiece: the memorable The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The Nintendo 64 Zelda was such a huge project, so titanic, that Miyamoto decided to have as many as five different directors overseeing all of its facets. Among them were renowned Nintendo developers today, such as Toru Osawa or Yoshiaki Koizumi, who were accompanied by Aonuma as Ultimately responsible for the design of almost every dungeon in the game. A task that he took on in the most methodical way possible, imagining all those mapped with the same precision with which he designed his Karakuri puppets. To this day he still proudly preserves his sophisticated designs, written on paper by his own hand, from settings such as the Water Temple. Work in which, although many of us still remember this dungeon with horror, he stood out among all his companions.

Marioneta Karakuri. Foto: nippon.com

As long as Aonuma is still in Nintendo, there will be Zelda for a whilePossibly for that reason Miyamoto decided to entrust the development of the sequel, Majora’s Mask, to Aonuma alone. Although overwhelmed by the responsibility, he asked Koizumi to help him in such a task. Since then, Aonuma takes the reins of the saga, directing or producing almost every installment of The Legend of Zelda in the new century. He starred in bitter moments, such as the decision to use cell-shading graphics in Wind Waker, which sparked an absurd controversy among a sector of his fans; and other sweeter ones, like the spectacular success of the recent Breath of the Wild. Aonuma has been very critical of his work, criticizing the quality of Ocarina of Time or harshly criticizing some of his decisions at the helm of the series. But no one can deny that he has managed to keep interest in the quintessential adventure saga alive. What is clear is that while Aonuma is still in Nintendo, there will be Zelda for a while.

