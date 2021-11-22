The story of the most hated character in the Metal Gear Solid saga

The Metal Gear saga has left indelible characters to remember in the popular video game imaginary. From all incarnations of Snake, to Otacon, Colonel Campbell, Ninja, Revolver Ocelot, or Meryl Silverburgh, to name just a few. Unfortunately, there is one of these characters who has not had the favor of the public, quite the opposite. It was born so that Kojima could solve some problems of Metal Gear Solid 2, although in the end it backfired.

When Hideo Kojima started the development of Metal Gear Solid 2, shortly after its prequel appeared around the world, the concept he had devised was very different from the one we all know. As different as its title. Originally this second installment iba to be christened Metal Gear Solid III, in reference to the three great skyscrapers of New York City, but with the obvious objective of adding even more confusion to a game with which Kojima tried to philosophize, in his own words, about what is reality, what is fantasy and if we are able to distinguish the truth within a virtual reality.

However, although Kojima’s philosophical reflections in this video game have already gone down in history, most of his players remember him for something more concrete: his co-star, Raiden. The surprise was capital. No one expected that, after several video games starring solo by Solid Snake, the star par excellence of the saga, Konami would dare to change the protagonist for a completely new character. With his blonde hair, slim body and porcelain face, Kojima never hid that he was trying to attract the female gender to the series, since his audience until then had been one made up of men. The idea, verbatim, was to have “a character with whom women can more easily empathize.” The presence of characters like Fortune o Emma Emerich they responded to this same objective.

Raiden’s appeal, who did not seem that of a seasoned infiltration expert, was highly questioned at the time. So much so that some players missed the true purpose of that new character: develop Solid Snake in third person. The idea was to emulate the Sherlock Holmes novels, in which the exploits of the brilliant detective are narrated, with admiration, by his assistant Doctor Watson. Kojima himself was categorical about it: “Solid Snake is still the main character in Metal Gear Solid 2, although this time he is no longer the main narrator.”

Raiden wanted to solve the ludonarrative dissonanceRaiden, however, wanted to solve a much more basic problem: the ludonarrative dissonance. Kojima considered having to tutorial the protagonist when it was assumed that Snake was already an experienced soldier. Also, it was assumed that most of the players in that second half would be veterans of the prequel, with total mastery over their basic controls. An endemic evil, as we know, in almost all successful sagas. The idea was that, as Raiden was a new character, who until then had only fought in virtual reality simulations, that dissonance would be attenuated. But the plan was actually much more complex. In the initial concept developed by Kojima, the game would distinguish between new players and those who had already played the first Metal Gear Solid. So the veterans would play the tanker episode, as it appeared in the final product, while the rookies would jump right in. to the plant chapter, which was raised as the main game from the get-go.

That’s the reason that throughout this episode, with Raiden as the lead, there is never any mention of what actually happened during the early stages of the game. It is assumed that the plant was built to combat the ecological disaster of the sinking of the tanker, when that, having played its respective chapter, does not make any sense. The idea, however, while retained in the Japanese version, was later scrapped in Western adaptations, so all players would go through both episodes without exception. It is the moment, I imagine, when Kojima begins to transform the character’s purpose, which in the last moments of the game serves to question the player’s own conception of reality.

Raiden’s character was kept a total secret throughout the development of the game. In fact, no one even knew of its existence until November 13, 2001, the game’s official launch date in the United States, which was the first market in which it was released. That day, Konami invited the press and the public to a party at a popular Tokyo concert hall, where they celebrated the end of the game’s development and introduced the new protagonist to the Japanese public for the first time. The surprise had been kept a secret since its official confirmation during E3 in 2000. So in the different trailers that were shown of the game until then, Raiden was replaced by Snake, who despite appearing fighting Fortune or Vamp, would never face them in the final game.

Years later Kojima recognized that he had not achieved his purpose. That the public had reacted negatively to that idea and that perhaps they could have done much better. However, Kojima rescued the character for the fourth part of Metal Gear Solid, Guns of the Patriots, but with a totally different purpose. In this installment, Raiden appears with a more past design of laps and with a radically different purpose such as that of help your mentor. A design that liked much more, both the public and the members of Konami themselves, who not long after, with the mediation of PlatinumGames, would make him star in his own title. Despite not reaching the sales of the different official installments of the saga, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance worked wonderfully well, surpassing even other spin-offs of the saga.

With the state in which the saga is, it is difficult to know if we will see him againExcept for a single cameo, Raiden has not reappeared in any new video game. Kojima’s focus on the adventures of Naked Snake, aka Big Boss, in the series’ sequels did not result in the character reappearing. With the complicated state in which the saga is, it is difficult to know if we will see him again in a project. He is a difficult character to measure, because while many veteran players have not yet forgiven him for his time in Metal Gear Solid 2, many others sigh for the appearance of a sequel to Revengeance. I think that few characters, at least in such a popular series, can boast of such duplicities.

