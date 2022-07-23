The story of the pioneer lawsuit notified through an NFT: The anonymity of the blockchain is no longer valid to scam cryptocurrencies

In Great Britain, the blockchain can already be used to sue someone in a pioneering decision worldwide. a UK judge gave the go-ahead to serve a claim on a person via a non-fungible token or NFT, according to court documents made public.

An NFT is a line of code on the blockchain that confirm unique certificates of authenticity. They are often used to prove ownership of a piece of digital art, for example (and in 2021 we saw an explosion of this digital art).

The revolutionary thing about this story is that it paves the way for victims of cryptocurrency fraud can sue to unknown criminals in the UK, according to expert lawyers.

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

Binance Holdings Scam

The sentence comes from a case brought by Fabrizio D’Aloia, founder of an online gambling company, that has sued the cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings and to other similar platforms: Poloniex, Gate.io, OKX and Bitkub. D’Aloia filed the lawsuit after his crypto assets were fraudulently cloned.

The court also ruled that these platforms like Binance Holdings were responsible for ensure that stolen crypto money did not move or leave their systems. Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and with the collapse of bitcoin it has been in trouble in recent weeks, beyond this new case that has just been known.

The service will now be carried out by sending the documents of demand through NFT to two wallets that were used originally by D’Aloia and stolen by scammers. The ruling therefore allows legal action to be taken against otherwise anonymous people via their wallet addresses.

Joanna Bailey, an associate attorney at Giambrone & Partners LLP who worked on the case, finds this very important because it shows the court’s willingness to adapt to new technologies and embrace the blockchain and actually stepping in to help consumers where previous legislation cannot.

It should be remembered that Europe plans to ban anonymous crypto wallets so bitcoin transactions may be easier to track.

The United Kingdom is being a prominent country in the use of NFT and recently we learned that he wants to have his own NFT and that his coin factory was already working on it.