The story of the strange sharpei dogs

The origins of the sharpei dog are in China, according to various experts (Getty)

Looking at a specimen of sharpei one is tempted to wonder if it is a dog the of other species in particular. Wrinkled in extreme, with small and sunken eyes, padded and prominent lips, its appearance is distinguished among other canine breeds.

Of unknown origin or at least controversial and uncertain, it is a race ancient, primitive and long before the hatching of modern canine breeds, which was in the 19th century. Sharpei’s name could be translated as “sand skin”, due to its texture that is rough to the touch.

Various specialists posit the origin of these animals in the south of China, specifically living as farm dogs and acting as a true polyrubro who carried out tasks such as hunt, the grazing and the guardia. Other historical references place him as a fighting dog, thus justifying the laxity of his skin, his wrinkles, his sunken eyes and his fleshy lips.

Lax skin, wrinkles and sunken eyes: the main characteristics of the sharpei (Getty)

In 1940 the Chinese government limited the breeding and the ability to tenure of dogs, severely affecting the few specimens of this breed, which thus became almost extinct. It is said that by the 1960s there were only 60 sharpei all over the world.

Fortunately, when they arrived los ‘80, Several copies were brought to USA and there was an unexpected explosion of recovery of the race, something that lasts to this day and that has its reason for being in the extreme curiosity of its appearance. Entering the field of phylogeny we could say that there is two sharpei lines: the traditional variety, known as guzui in Mandarin and called “bone snout” in Spanish; and the most popular variety worldwide, defined as “meat mouth”, with a much wider and meatier snout.

Beyond the wrinkles and the snout of hipoppotamus, A special distinctive feature of this animal is its hair, which is usually short, hard and rough, in addition to not having an inner layer. That hair has two possible categories: brush hair, harder and more erect; and that of horse, more ironed and soft. In relation to temperament, it is a reserved dog and it is not easy to bond with strangers. In any case, they are usually very faithful to their close nucleus.

In the 1960s, the sharpei breed was close to extinction: there were only 60 copies left (Getty)

At the time of breeding —as in all breeds in general and beyond the characteristics of the sharpei— it must be taken into account that each dog has a particular perception of its environment and a special code when it comes to coping with life and communication. In this sense, experts recommend not exceeding the limits of affection and not humanize al animal.

Continuing with the physical characteristics, those marked wrinkles in thick fur they are a trait unique to sharpei. These wrinkles are formed by exaggerated deposits of mucin, a type of protein. This accumulation of wrinkles, known by mucinosis, is a genetic condition exclusive to these animals and they need critical and essential care for the health of this dog. Therefore, it is recommended to make a frequent inspection for a professional to remove moisture and dirt between the folds.

The sharpei, along with the chow —with which it is not known for sure what the genetic link—, are the only two dog breeds that have a particular dark blue tongue. This condition is related to an excess of pigmentation of a specific genetic origin and should not be a cause for concern. Without a doubt, the sharpei is a very rare representative of the varied world of dogs that have traveled culture of all the peoples. This animal has penetrated very deeply into our human heart, like other breeds but standing out for its particular physical features and its history close to extinction.

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

