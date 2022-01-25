The story of the stripper who achieved her first victory in the UFC: “I was an exotic dancer for 13 years”

(@lilmonsterdemo)

In addition to great fighters, the world of UFC gathers varied and surprising life stories. On this occasion, the Vanessa Demopoulos It was the one that transcended borders after her victory against Argentina’s Silvana Juárez at UFC 270 in the straw category.

Is that, after his victory by submission, the Greek-American revealed that it’s only been two months since he started training full time in the gym to focus fully on this sport since even before that he combined it with another aerobic discipline.

“I don’t think it’s a secret. I was an exotic dancer for 13 years. And I didn’t actually say it on the mic, but I’d like to say it right now: I stopped being a stripper to continue training”, detailed Lil Monster after achieving his first victory in the biggest MMA company in the world.

“I stopped dancing about six or eight weeks ago just so I could focus full time on MMA and take this extremely seriously in the gym every day,” Demopoulos said, also. writer and book author Stripper Bible.

The 33-year-old fighter, specialized in jiu-jitsu, commented in an interview to Combat Press in 2018 that found kickboxing through pole dancing (pole dance). “I have been an exotic dancer for 11 years. They discovered me as a dancer, and they told me that if I put the same determination and mentality in the fight, I would do great, “he recalled.

In turn, Demopoulos said that he grew up in the night industry: “My father was a DJ and manager. My mom was an exotic artist. For me this was just following the family. When I started it was nice to have that kind of guidance from my parents to tell me what was right and what was wrong so that I didn’t go down the wrong path.”

The fighter, who debuted with loss against JJ Aldrich on August 28, 2021, explained that, “pole dancing requires a lot of agility, a lot of body control, dexterity and flexibility. You have to be quick with your reactions. Pole dancing is death-defying, in the sense that you’re literally supporting the weight with one limb, and one wrong move and you’re done.”

Although the Greek-American is fully focused on climbing positions within her category to win the title, she maintains her facet as a writer and businesswoman in parallel, by creating a consultancy for exotic artists, along with books that serve as instructions for that industry.

