The story of the T-shirt that Cuca wore in the Copa Libertadores and went viral after the Santos-Palmeiras final

Cuca took to the field with a T-shirt of the Virgin (Reuters)

Palmeiras held at the Maracana Stadium obtaining the second Copa Libertadores in history after beating Santos 1-0, but all eyes on social networks ended up being taken by the coach of the team defeated by his particular outfit: Cuca wore a T-shirt that quickly went viral.

This final between the two Brazilian teams did not generate the expected attraction due to the low level that both exhibited on the playing field and finally the extra football details ended up being the ones that triggered the interactions in the virtual world. The shirt of the Santos coach Alexi Stival – better known as Cuca– was the one stole all the looks and comments, above the little that both teams showed on the pitch.

The Brazilian coach went out onto the mythical field with pointed shoes, dark jeans and a white t-shirt with the Virgin Mary printed all over the front: “It’s to give me confidence during the games,” he acknowledged in mid-January in an interview with Infobae.

Cuca with the shirt in the quarterfinals against Gremio (Photo: Reuters)

Being one of the most important events in America, many soccer lovers decided to sit down to watch this final despite the fact that their team is not in them and it was there when they discovered the striking outfit of the former Atlético Mineiro coach. But the truth is that in most of the games of the Fish in the Copa Libertadores, Cuca appeared with that or another similar shirt, but always with the Virgin in front.

“I wear a t-shirt of Our Lady Virgin of Mary in all the Libertadores matches. The Argentine people must believe in faith as I do. It is to give me confidence during games. He used it in important matches, “he explained to this medium after beating Boca Juniors in the semifinals.

At the same time, he also recalled that he wore a similar outfit during his time with Mineiro in 2013: “We were champions. It’s the same shirt I’ve had for a long time with the image of Our Lady Mary. I adore the Virgin Mary ”. That year he gave the team Galo the only Liberators in its history.

Cuca, during the semifinal with Boca Juniors wearing the shirt under the jacket (Reuters)

Faithful believer, the Brazilian assured that he spends a large part of his time praying: “Many times, every day and also at night. I pray to the Virgin Mary for my health, that of my family, for my friends and for Santos, so that he continues in the Cup ”.

Apparently his prayers were finally answered and made it to the final after beating Boca Juniors in the second leg 3-0 after having drawn 0-0 in the Candy box. Although many assured that this shirt is only a cabal, the truth is that the technician mainly uses it for a matter of faith: “I pray every day for my family, not just for football”.

Cuca, from 57 years, is one of the coaches with the longest experience in Brazilian soccer. He began his career in 1998 and with the passage of time he was in the substitute benches of the main clubs in that country as Saint Paul, Guild, Flamengo, Botafogo, Fluminense, Palm Trees and those mentioned Santos Y Atlético Mineiro. In this definition of the Libertadores, he stole all the flashes about the end: He was expelled and ended up in the stands with the few people who were allowed to enter the stadium.

Cuca during her visit to the Mineiro in 2013 with a T-shirt that had the image of the Virgin (Photo: Reuters)

