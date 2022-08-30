The story of the three fighters who were killed for betraying the CJNG in Guanajuato

There are three fighters killed this year in Guanajuato (Photo: File)

The incessant wave of violence that has plagued Mexico for a couple of years continues to sow fear among citizens throughout the country. And it is that the presence of organized crime in some strategic points of the Mexican Republic has turned these territories into the scene of multiple horror stories, as happened with the murder of three popular wrestlers from the state of Guanajuato.

It should be remembered that Guanajuato has become one of the most violent entities in Mexicowhere homicides seem to be the everyday’s bread for its inhabitants, however, with the recent murder of Juventud Rebelde, Lepra Mx and Maremoto, it has been exposed how criminal groups allegedly maintain links of corruption with the municipal authorities of Irapuato.

At least that’s how they let it see the narco-messages that were abandoned at different points in the municipality of Irapuato along with the remains of two of the three assassinated fighters. According to reports, the crimes were attributed to what is currently the most powerful and dangerous criminal organization in Mexico: the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The remains of the fighters were found in different parts of the municipality (Infographic: Infobae México / Jovani Pérez)

The fighter Juventud Rebelde was shot to death after a failed kidnapping (Photo: Facebook/Lucha Libre Generación XXI)

On May 17 in the municipality of Irapuato, Guanajuato, Jerry Garcia better known as Rebel Youth he was doing his usual training in a gym without knowing that it would be the last activity he would do in life because, when he left, when he was going to board his truck he was intercepted by a man who shot him at least five times.

The first reports and testimonies of the people who witnessed the crime assured that the attack that ended the life of Juventud Rebelde occurred after the fighter resisted an attempted kidnapping, however, with the narco-messages found at the scene of the crime of the discovery of the remains of Lepra Mx and Maremoto, allegedly the four-letter cartel killed Jerry Garcia for working for a rival criminal organization.

After the detonations, personnel from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Municipal Police traveled to the scene of the events to begin the investigations.

Jerry García was an independent fighter who participated in functions of the Bajío Zone; Under the name of Juventud Rebelde he came to fight in Triple A and in the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). In addition to being a wrestler, Jerry García was a trainer and promoter of cultural events.

Juventud Rebelde’s taste for wrestling was inherited from his father, who under the name of Black Star he was also a fighter years agoHowever, after the murder of his son, he changed the fight in the ring for the demand for justice from the authorities.

The fighter “Lepra Mx” was kidnapped by armed men (Photo: Facebook)

On Sunday, August 21, Salvador García Soto, better known in the world of wrestling as Lepra Mx, participated in a function at the Arena Xiricuicho. According to reports, after the event, an armed commando broke into the gym facilities Gym Start Fit y they took the fighter out by force depriving him of his freedom.

Unfortunately, four days after his abduction, Lepra Mx’s body was found in the streets of the Lupita neighborhood in the same municipality of Irapuato and next to his body was a drug message.

The narcotext with which he was found was addressed to the Irapuato City Council and warned the municipal government about allegedly corrupt officials, arms and drug sellers, in addition to pointing out Lepra Mx, Maremoto and Juventud Rebelde for collaborating with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartelone of the main rivals of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

“To the entire wrestling guild, CJNG has nothing personal against you,” reads the banner. “The events that occurred with Juventud Rebelde ‘Jerry’, ‘Lepra’ Salvador and ‘Maremoto’ are direct events”, reads the drug cartel whose photo circulated this weekend on social networks.

In addition to being a wrestler, Salvador García Soto worked as coordinator of inspectors of the Directorate of Markets of the municipal presidency and it is that unofficial sources have indicated that due to the low salary that the fighters receive, they are forced to look for another job outside the ring.

The body of the fighter “Maremoto” was also located in the streets of Irapuato. (Photo: Twitter)

During the early hours of August 24, just two days after Lepra Mx was kidnapped, Raúl Salazar Santillán, better known as Maremotowas also deprived of his liberty.

The events occurred in the wrestler’s own home, when a group of armed men entered and “lifted” him with luxury of violence. Three days later and like the case of Leprosy Mx, Maremoto’s body was located by Guanajuato authorities behind the back of a detachment of the National Guard in Irapuato.

Local media reports noted that The remains of the fighter were wrapped in transparent plastic wrap along with two cards with drug-related messages signed by him. elite group of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) In which, like Juventud Rebelde and Lepra Mx, the fighter was accused of collaborating with criminal organizations with which the four-letter cartel maintains quarrels for control of the territory in Guanajuato.

Behind the mask and his work in the ring was Raul Salazar Santillana man of dark complexion and medium height who also He was a municipal government official. Maremoto was an employee of the Potable Water and Sewage Board of Irapuato (Japami), information that was confirmed by Ricardo Benavideshead of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Irapuato.

