The story of the transsexual swimmer Lia Thomas, who breaks records and opened the debate in the United States

Will Thomas changed gender and today is Lia: compete in swimming with women

The story of Lia Thomas keeps North American sports captive. The swimmer who until 2019 competed as a man (his name was Will) and was part of the men’s team at the University of Pennsylvania for three years, changed sex and waited a year to complete the 12-month treatment to suppress testosterone. Since November 2021 he has returned to compete with women, beats records and also generates controversy.

Lia is 22 years old and was born in Austin, Texas. After he broke records both at his university and in the Ivy League (an NCAA sports conference made up of eight private universities in the Northeast United States), he even registering the best time of the season in the United States in the 200 free yards, the judge of the USA Swimming Federation Cynthia Millen resigned her position in protest of the case of the transsexual swimmer: “I do not intend to criticize Lia, whatever happens, she is a daughter of God, a beautiful person, but she is a male body swimming against the female. That male body can never change. That male body will always be a male body ”.

This was not the only repercussion that was generated around Lia’s case, since the NCAA (National University Sports Association) received a letter signed by a group of parents of swimmers from the Pennsylvania team in which they referred to Thomas as a threat to women’s sport: “The precedent that is being set, in which women do not have a protected and equitable space to compete, is a direct threat to female athletes in all sports”.

The one who made noise with his reflection and gave visibility to the issue was the former Czech tennis player Martina Navratilova, who endorsed the former Olympic swimming champion and today a lawyer and director of Champion Women, Nancy Lynn Hogshead. The former swimmer who won three gold medals and one silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics noted in an article in the Daily Mail: “Transgender women should be allowed to compete in women’s sport, provided they can demonstrate that they have mitigated the athletic advantages that male puberty brings.”

Former tennis player Martina Navrátilová cited an article signed by former swimmer Nancy Lynn Hogshead, which criticized Thomas’ inclusion in women’s swimming

She added: “As a civil rights attorney, I can assure you that it is not fair for transgender woman Lia Thomas to compete for the University of Pennsylvania in the NCAA. Their dominance of the female category is doing nothing to generate greater empathy in society for inclusive practices for the transgender community ”. Navrátilová shared his text on Twitter and mentioned about it: “A fair and reasoned view of the inclusion of trans women in women’s sports, in my opinion. Well done Nancy! “

Thomas argued that he realized he was transsexual in 2018: “There was a lot of uncertainty. I didn’t know what to do. I decided to swim that season as a man, without coming out of the closet, and that caused me a lot of anguish. I struggled, my mental health was not very good. I was very restless and felt trapped in my body. It was when I decided that the time had come to begin my transition. ” The following year he began hormone treatment, but continued in the men’s category for a time until the NCAA approved his record and allowed the transfer to the women’s team.

The specialized magazine Swimming World compared this situation to that of doping in the 1970s by female swimmers in the Democratic Republic of Germany: male puberty has not been reduced by an adequate amount. The fact is, for almost 20 years, he built muscle and benefited from the naturally produced testosterone in his body. That force doesn’t disappear overnight, not even with a year of suppressors. Consequently, Thomas dives into the water with an inherent advantage over the others. “

This is not the only debate that has arisen in sport with transgender individuals: a former US special forces sergeant who transitioned to a woman (Alana McLaughlin) won a match with remarkable ease against professional MMA fighter Celine Provost. The famous British journalist Pierce Morgan contributed his thoughts in an editorial by Daily Mail: “Celine Provost could have been murdered as so-called ‘progressive feminists’ around the world welcomed and celebrated the event that could have caused it”.

